Every Home Office Needs These 10 Gadgets Under $25

There are many gadgets and desktop accessories out there that help you work more efficiently and comfortably, and a lot of them are pretty inexpensive. We've rounded up some of our favorite essential gadget and desktop accessories, and they're all veryvery affordable.



Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip

This is a five-foot-long power strip that brings both outlets and USB-A ports so that they're within your reach. It essentially lets you charge anything and everything that lives on and around your desk with far more ease than reaching towards the nearest outlet.

Buy Now: $20

HooToo USB C Hub

All MacBooks that have been released in the last few years have only one type of port: USB-C. This simple USB-C hub adds the other essential ports that are vital to connect (and charge) your older devices to your laptop without a jungle of adapters.

Buy Now: $24

AmazonBasics Ventilated Laptop Stand

In addition to providing ergonomic relief for your wrists and fingers, this ventilated laptop stand acts as a cooling agent for your laptop, which helps it run and helps keep its battery healthy.

Buy Now: $23

Faracent USB Type C Extension Cable

A longer charger cord is really a no-brainer. This extension cable lets you make your most problematic wired appliance much, much easier to move around.

Buy Now: $12

Aukey 3-in-1 Lightning Cable with USB

The more wires and charging cables, the messier and less organized your desk. This simple charging cable has three switchable heads, and can charge all your most used devices. It's charging cable to rule them all.

Buy Now: $22

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

A smart plug is the ideal accessory if you have a lamp or fan outside of arm's reach and you want to control it with an app or your voice. The Wemo Mini is a simple smart plug with a physical button, in case you want to use it the old fashioned way, and it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's HomeKit.

Buy Now: $18

Opolar F401 Mini Desk Fan



This small simple desk fan takes up very little desk space, and is a great way to keep as cool as possible without turning on the AC.

Buy Now: $13

Anker PowerWave ChargingStand

A wireless charger is a convenient and practical desktop accessory. This one, a stand, props your smartphone up so it's easier to see notifications, too. (Note: It's so affordable because it doesn't come with a wall adapter.)

Buy Now: $19

Rode VC1 3.5mm Extension Cable

If you use wired headphones, this extension cable is a godsend. It gives you the necessary slack to actually recline in your office chair without having your headphones rip off your head.

Buy Now:$18

Govee Wireless Thermometer and Hygrometer

This tiny gadget is a wireless temperature and humidity sensor and it does exactly what it sounds like. It's perfect for letting you know if your HVAC system is working properly, or if you're storing something in your desk (like cigars) in the proper climate.

Buy Now: $16

