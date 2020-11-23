Today's Top Stories
1
Black Friday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
2
Should You Buy Hoka's Strange New Hiking Boot?
3
The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

3 Great Reasons to Upgrade Your Old Mac to Big Sur

Big Sur and brings some significant improvements to your Mac. Here's what you need to know.

By Tucker Bowe
macos big sur
Apple

When you see that your Mac user has a software update notification available, do you just hit "Remind Me Tomorrow" for weeks on end? Well, you should probably change your ways. Apple just rolled out the latest MacOS update — called Big Sur (or MacOS 11)— because it brings some pretty meaning changes to your Mac experience.

Related Stories
Apple's M1 MacBooks Are Impressive As Hell
The iPad Air Made Me an Artist, Almost
The iPhone 12 Mini Is As Terrific As It Is Tiny

It's also the first MacOS that optimized to take full advantage of the M1 chip that's integrated directly into Apple's latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini. Basically, apps are going to run way faster and smoother. (If you bought one of these new M1 Mac computers, they come with Big Sur already installed.)

Safari is lighter weight and better than ever.

If you use Safari as your default web browser, you're going to notice some big upgrades with Big Sur. It's going to do the expected, such as load web pages faster (roughly twice as fast as with Chrome) and help your MacBook be way more efficient (to extend battery life), but it also adds a new tab management features that will benefit people who have leave lots of tabs open.

Safari will now show more tabs at once and give you previews of webpages if you hold the mouse cursor over the tab. And there are new "website favicons" to help you spot the frequently visited tabs, which will no doubt be helpful if you have multiple tabs.

big sur
Apple

Big Sur also gives you a new cool way of customizing your start page. You can set a custom background image new sections (such as Favorites, Siri Suggestions or Reading List) to appear every time you boot up Safari.

Apple has also added a bunch of privacy features to Safari with Big Sur. According to Apple, Safari uses "Intelligent Tracking Prevention to identify trackers and help prevent them from profiling or following you around the web." It also has a new Privacy Report feature that you can access within Safari that will give you a better understanding of the websites that are tracking you.

Messages is stealing some features from your iPhone.

In September Apple rolled the latest software updates (iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, respectively) to iPhones and iPads and with it came some significant improvements to the Messages app. And Big Sur pretty much brings all those improvements to the Mac.

Big Sur enables you to pin important conversations to the top (so you see them first) and adds the "inline replies" (maybe better known as "threads") feature, so you direct message one person in the group within the group chat; you can also tag a specific person within an inline replies to make sure they get notified.

big sur
Apple

There's also an improved search function for Messages on the Mac. You can type in the Search Bar or use the Command-F key combo and then more easily find links and photos that match your search term.

And finally, you can use Message effects on the Mac now. For example, you can add the various slam, lasers or balloon effects like you can on your iPhone. And you'll now be able to see the balloons whenever somebody sends you an iMessage that says "congrats."

You can put widgets on your desktop.

Big Sur also brings custom widgets to the Mac for the first time. Instead of installing these custom widgets on your Home Screen, like with an iPhone and iPad, Big Sur allows you to access these widgets from your Notification Center. (To access the Notification Center: click the date and time in the menu bar, or swipe left with two fingers from the right edge of the trackpad.)

Just like with the iPhone and iPad, these custom widgets can be created in three sizes — small, medium or large — and they provide a more dynamic way of accessing information. For example, these custom widgets so that you can see your information (for the Fitness app), what the current weather conditions are, or even show off the recent photos you've taken with your iPhone. If you need ideas, you can check out third-party widgets in the App Store.

big sur
Apple

To add widgets to your Mac's Notification Center, open the Notification Center and click "Edit Widgets." You can then see what widgets are currently accessible to you, and adjust the sizes (bigger sizes display more information).

If you own one of the new Macs with Apple's M1 chip, Big Sur also allows you to run iPhone and iPad natively. This means you can download apps like Instagram or HBO Max directly on your Mac — no need open a web page in Safari or Chrome.

LEARN MORE

Early Black Friday Deals

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY

Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.

READ MORE

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Rhodes Huxley Boot
Rhodes Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Western Rise AT Slim Pant
Western Rise AT Slim Pant
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 ($20 off)

Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)

With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR POUR OVER COFFEE

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Autonomous Kinn Chair
Autonomous Kinn Chair
autonomous.com
SHOP NOW

$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)

Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
The Phone Case That Ticks All the Boxes
This Trick Helps You Save Huge on Sonos Speakers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of the Best New Gadgets That Snuck Out This Week
Apple's M1 MacBooks Are Impressive As Hell
Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About
The Best Wireless Earbuds Are on Sale Right Now
4 Mistakes You’re Making Charging Your Phone
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
Phone Cases Are Up to 60% Off at RhinoShield