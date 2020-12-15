Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

How to Make a Custom Watch Face for Your Apple Watch

You can customize the watch face of your Apple Watch show that it shows more information, from Apple apps and third-party apps, that you actually use. Here's how.

By Tucker Bowe
apple watch faces
Apple

Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the gadgets and software you already use.

When Apple rolled out watchOS 7, the latest software update for the Apple Watchit also introduced some pretty powerful tools that allow you to customize how your Apple Watch's watch face looks. It allows you to add "complications" from some of your favorite and most-used apps — both Apple and third-party apps — so that they appear right on your watch face and can quickly access them. And if you like somebody else's custom watch face, or they like your's, you can easily share watch faces with each other, too.

If you have Series 1 or Series 2, it unfortunately doesn't support watchOS 7. You have to have an Apple Watch that's a Series 3 or later to access these features.

Related Stories
Why the Series 6 Is the Best Apple Watch Ever
A Day with the AirPods Max: 5 Things to Know
Which $100 Smart Speaker Sounds Best?

There are many different apps that support the new complications for the Apple Watch. These include some of Apple's own apps, such as Stocks, Weather, News or Podcasts, as well as popular third-apps such as Wikiloc (for hiking), DarkSky (for weather), Snoww (for skiing) and GoSUP (for paddle boarding).

To customize you Apple Watch's watch face, there are two ways of doing it. You can do it right on your Apple Watch, or you can do on your iPhone by using the Apple Watch app. Here's how to do both.

How to customize complications (on your Apple Watch)

  • Long-press on your Apple Watch's current watch face.
  • Swipe to the watch face that you want to customize.
  • Before selecting the watch face, tap Edit.
  • You now have free range to add extra complications.

    How to customize complications (on your iPhone)

    • Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
    • Tap My Watch and select the watch face you want to customize.
    • Scroll down to Complications and edit as you see fit.

      To search for more customize watch face templates, we suggest searching for one via the Face Gallery on your iPhone's Apple Watch app. Once you've selected a new watch face, you can easily add whichever complications you like. (Here's a complete list of complications that you can add to your watch face.)

      How to share customize complications

      Once you have a custom watch face for your Apple Watch, you can easily share it with a friend:

      • Long-press on the watch face you want to share.
      • Select the "share" icon that's next to Edit.
      • Select Add Contact and select the person you want to share the watch with.
      • Tap Send.
      • The recipient just has to open the text, email or link that was sent to them, and tap Add.

        LEARN MORE

        Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

        ebay iwjg watches
        International Watch & Jewelry Guild Trade Show Access

        Presented by eBay

        SHOP NOW

        Online Access to the Tradeshow for the First Time

        Traditionally, you need to be an IWJG to attend its tradeshow. But thanks to eBay, Gear Patrol readers can check out the show for themselves. The prices are truly one of a kind — your dream watch is waiting.

        READ MORE

        Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
        Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
        $80 $120

        $40 OFF (33%)

        The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

        READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

        Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
        Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
        $15 $27

        $12 OFF (44%)

        Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

        READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

        Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
        Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
        $262 $350

        $88 OFF (25%)

        Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.

        READ MORE ABOUT THE OTTERBOX VENTURE COOLER

        Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
        Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
        $699.95
        $700 $800

        $100 OFF (12%)

        Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.

        READ ABOUT THE BARISTA PRO

        Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville
        Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville
        $119 $255

        $136 OFF (53%)

        Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour over.

        READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

        Gillette Heated Razor
        Gillette Heated Razor
        $160 $200

        $40 OFF (20%)

        Take the sting out of your daily routine and give yourself the sensation of a pro-level shave at the barbershop. This offer ends on 12/16 so don't wait.

        READ OUR GUIDE TO ELECTRIC SHAVERS

        Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver
        Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver
        $150.00
        $110 $150

        $40 OFF (27%)

        Get a consistently close and comfortable shave. The 7071cc comes with the attachments, a cleaning system and carrying case.

        READ OUR GUIDE TO ELECTRIC SHAVERS

        Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
        Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
        $190 $275

        $85 OFF (31%)

        For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

        READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

        Filson Dryden Backpack
        Filson Dryden Backpack
        $135 $225

        $90 OFF (40%)

        While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.   

        READ OUR EVERYDAY BACKPACKS GUIDE

        Nike Killshot OG SP
        Nike Killshot OG SP
        $54 $90

        $36 OFF (40%)

        The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.

        READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

        Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
        Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
        $13 $18

        $5 OFF (28%)

        Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.

        EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FACE MASKS

        Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
        Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
        $415 $737

        $323 OFF (44%)

        Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for 44% off, this is the office chair purchase to make.

        READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

        Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
        Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
        $220 $259

        $39 OFF (15%)

        This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

        READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

        Hill City Rain Shell
        Hill City Rain Shell
        $80 $198

        $188 OFF (59%)

        This is our Editor's Just Get This pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.

        READ OUR BEST RAIN JACKETS GUIDE 

        Everlane Court Sneaker
        Everlane Court Sneaker
        $49 $98

        $50 OFF (50%)

        This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.

        READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50

        Sennheiser HD 450BT
        Sennheiser HD 450BT
        $150 $200

        $50 OFF (25%)

        The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

        READ OUR BEST HEADPHONES GUIDE

        Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
        Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
        $50 $70

        $20 OFF (29%) 

        Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

        READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

        August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
        August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
        $190 $290

        $100 OFF (34%)

        One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

        READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

        Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
        Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
        $96 $140

        $44 OFF (31%)

        This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

        MORE WFH ESSENTIALS

        Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
        Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
        $17 $19

        $2 OFF (11%)

        Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

        READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Product Support
        4 Mistakes You’re Making Charging Your Phone
        How to Play PlayStation Games on Your Laptop
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The 12 Best New Features Coming to Your iPhone 12
        8 Settings to Change on Your Smartphone, Right Now
        4 Fantastic Features on the iPhone's Files App
        7 Google Chrome Settings To Change Right Now
        How to Use Widgets in iOS 14
        The 5 Best Features Coming to Your Apple Watch
        This Quick Fix Can Make Your Desk More Ergonomic
        Take This Step Before Reselling Your Apple Device