Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Just Solved One of the Echo Show's Biggest Problems

Up to this point, you haven't been able to stream Netflix movies and shows on your Echo Show. That's not so anymore.

By Tucker Bowe
amazon echo
Amazon/Gear Patrol

Up to this point, you haven't been able to watch Netflix on your Amazon smart display. Which, given that Netflix is still the most popular streaming service for movies and shows, was a pretty big bummer. But Amazon did announce that it would be bringing Netflix support to its smart displays — and, well, today is that day.

If you have an Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 or an Echo Show (2nd Gen), you can now download the Netflix app and stream your favorite shows and movies. The upcoming Echo Show 10, which is the 10.1-inch smart display with a swiveling base that enables the display to intelligently track and move with you, will also support Netflix. The only Amazon smart display that will not support Netflix is the Echo Spot, which is tiny and is mainly used as a smart alarm clock.

Amazon's smart displays do not support as many services as Amazon's Fire TV platform. For example, the Echo Show line does not support Disney+ or Apple TV+, both of which can be streamed on Fire TV. If you have Echo Show, you can still stream movies and shows from services like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, in addition to the newly-added Netflix.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

decker x labs koz snpr low
Deckers X Lab KO-Z SNPR Low

Presented by Deckers X Lab

SHOP NOW

25% Off

These slippers, reformulated with the street performance of sneakers, are perfect for lounging about over the holidays. Right now, you can save 25 percent on a pair of your own.

READ MORE

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$77 $140

$63 OFF (45%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$262 $350

$88 OFF (25%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OTTERBOX VENTURE COOLER

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
$699.95
$700 $800

$100 OFF (12%)

Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.

READ ABOUT THE BARISTA PRO

Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville
$119 $255

$136 OFF (53%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

Gillette Heated Razor
Gillette Heated Razor
$160 $200

$40 OFF (20%)

Take the sting out of your daily routine and give yourself the sensation of a pro-level shave at the barbershop. This offer ends on 12/16 so don't wait.

READ OUR GUIDE TO ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver
Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver
$150.00
$110 $150

$40 OFF (27%)

Get a consistently close and comfortable shave. The 7071cc comes with the attachments, a cleaning system and carrying case.

READ OUR GUIDE TO ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Yeti Rambler Lowball - 10oz
Yeti Rambler Lowball - 10oz
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Filson Dryden Backpack
Filson Dryden Backpack
$135 $225

$90 OFF (40%)

While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.   

READ OUR EVERYDAY BACKPACKS GUIDE

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$54 $90

$36 OFF (40%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
$13 $18

$5 OFF (28%)

Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FACE MASKS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$415 $737

$323 OFF (44%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for 44% off, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Hill City Rain Shell
Hill City Rain Shell
$80 $198

$188 OFF (59%)

This is our Editor's Just Get This pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.

READ OUR BEST RAIN JACKETS GUIDE 

Everlane Court Sneaker
Everlane Court Sneaker
$49 $98

$50 OFF (50%)

This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

READ OUR BEST HEADPHONES GUIDE

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
$190 $290

$100 OFF (34%)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
$96 $140

$44 OFF (31%)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

MORE WFH ESSENTIALS

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

