Amazon Just Solved One of the Echo Show's Biggest Problems

Up to this point, you haven't been able to watch Netflix on your Amazon smart display. Which, given that Netflix is still the most popular streaming service for movies and shows, was a pretty big bummer. But Amazon did announce that it would be bringing Netflix support to its smart displays — and, well, today is that day.

If you have an Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 or an Echo Show (2nd Gen), you can now download the Netflix app and stream your favorite shows and movies. The upcoming Echo Show 10, which is the 10.1-inch smart display with a swiveling base that enables the display to intelligently track and move with you, will also support Netflix. The only Amazon smart display that will not support Netflix is the Echo Spot, which is tiny and is mainly used as a smart alarm clock.

Amazon's smart displays do not support as many services as Amazon's Fire TV platform. For example, the Echo Show line does not support Disney+ or Apple TV+, both of which can be streamed on Fire TV. If you have Echo Show, you can still stream movies and shows from services like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, in addition to the newly-added Netflix.

