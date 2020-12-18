6 New Tech Products That Should Be on Your Radar This Week

Christmas is just around the corner and yet new products are still getting announced. Some of the highlights include Definitive Technology's tiny new Dolby Atmos system and Amazon's new fitness band available for purchase. Wyze also announced what might be the perfect cheap smart plug to control your outdoor holiday lights... next year. Check out the other new products below.
Amazon's new fitness tracker, the Halo Band, was announced back in the summer — but it just became available for purchase this week. The bespoke wearable is able to track the usual fitness metrics, like step tracking, calories burned , heart rate and sleep. It also, working with the Halo app and a monthly subscription, is able to measure body fat percentage and attempt to judge your emotional state.
Wyze announced what is the cheapest outdoor smart plug you can buy — it costs just $10. It's a dual-outlet plug that has physical buttons that allow you to control it, if you don't want to open the Wyze app or ask Alexa or Google Assistant to turn in on/off. If you want to control your outdoor holiday lights with your voice, this is a great and cheap smart plug to consider.
If you're in the market for a genuine leather sleeve for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air (or any 13-inch or 16-inch laptop, really), Nomad just released exactly that. At $200 it's fairly expensive, but it'll last you years and patina over time.
Plugable makes a variety of different Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking stations that are designed to take your work-from-home station to the next level. The company's newest addition, the aptly named Plugable TBT3-UDC3, is an upgrade version of its popular TBT3-UDC1 docking station. The new model charges your laptop at a higher wattage (now up to 100 watts), works with both HDMI and DisplayPort monitors, and has two USB-C ports for data transfer.
Definitive Technology makes some of the best soundbars you can buy. Its latest creation, the Studio 3D Mini, is beautiful and tiny soundbar and subwoofer system that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive technologies, as well as AirPlay 2.It's a great option for people looking for a great-sounding soundbar system that doesn't take up a lot of space. It'll be available in January.
HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub for Nintendo Switch
This is a USB-C hub for anybody who works and plays on their external 4K or HD monitor. In addition to working like any other USB-C hub, powering your laptop and other gadgets while also supporting an external display, but it also is compatible with a Nintendo Switch. You can simply connect your Nintendo Switch and it'll play on your monitor. You don't even need your Nintendo Switch's dock.
Made In has your back this holiday season with an exclusive offer for Gear Patrol readers. Right now, the cookware brand is offering free overnight shipping on all orders over $200 with the code GP-OVERNIGHT.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
