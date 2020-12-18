6 New Tech Products That Should Be on Your Radar This Week

Christmas is just around the corner and yet new products are still getting announced. Some of the highlights include Definitive Technology's tiny new Dolby Atmos system and Amazon's new fitness band available for purchase. Wyze also announced what might be the perfect cheap smart plug to control your outdoor holiday lights... next year. Check out the other new products below.

Amazon Halo

Courtesy

Amazon's new fitness tracker, the Halo Band, was announced back in the summer — but it just became available for purchase this week. The bespoke wearable is able to track the usual fitness metrics, like step tracking, calories burned , heart rate and sleep. It also, working with the Halo app and a monthly subscription, is able to measure body fat percentage and attempt to judge your emotional state.

Price: $100

BUY NOW





Wyze Plug Outdoor

Courtesy

Wyze announced what is the cheapest outdoor smart plug you can buy — it costs just $10. It's a dual-outlet plug that has physical buttons that allow you to control it, if you don't want to open the Wyze app or ask Alexa or Google Assistant to turn in on/off. If you want to control your outdoor holiday lights with your voice, this is a great and cheap smart plug to consider.

Price: $10

BUY NOW





Nomad Leather Sleeve for MacBook Air/Pro

Courtesy

If you're in the market for a genuine leather sleeve for your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air (or any 13-inch or 16-inch laptop, really), Nomad just released exactly that. At $200 it's fairly expensive, but it'll last you years and patina over time.

Price: $200

BUY NOW





Plugable TBT3-UDC3

Courtesy

Plugable makes a variety of different Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking stations that are designed to take your work-from-home station to the next level. The company's newest addition, the aptly named Plugable TBT3-UDC3, is an upgrade version of its popular TBT3-UDC1 docking station. The new model charges your laptop at a higher wattage (now up to 100 watts), works with both HDMI and DisplayPort monitors, and has two USB-C ports for data transfer.

Price: $219

BUY NOW





Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini

Courtesy

Definitive Technology makes some of the best soundbars you can buy. Its latest creation, the Studio 3D Mini, is beautiful and tiny soundbar and subwoofer system that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive technologies, as well as AirPlay 2.It's a great option for people looking for a great-sounding soundbar system that doesn't take up a lot of space. It'll be available in January.

Price: $899

BUY NOW





HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub for Nintendo Switch

Courtesy

This is a USB-C hub for anybody who works and plays on their external 4K or HD monitor. In addition to working like any other USB-C hub, powering your laptop and other gadgets while also supporting an external display, but it also is compatible with a Nintendo Switch. You can simply connect your Nintendo Switch and it'll play on your monitor. You don't even need your Nintendo Switch's dock.

Price: $100

BUY NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io