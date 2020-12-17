Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Tech Products We're Hoping to See in 2021

We've rounded up a few of the long-rumored about gadgets, from Sonos headphones to a Pixel smartwatch, that we're looking for to in 2021.

By Tucker Bowe
2021 tech products
Analogue

There are plenty of things to hate about 2020, but its slate of long-rumored gadget releases is not one. We got Sonos's first Dolby Atmos soundbar, Apple over-ear headphones, five new iPhones (including the SE) and some interesting foldable smartphones by Samsung and Motorola — and those are just a few highlights. And, well, it's got us even more excited for what's to come in 2021. These are a few of the long-rumored about products that might come sometime after the turn of the year.

Related Stories
A Day with the AirPods Max: 5 Things to Know
Which $100 Smart Speaker Sounds Best?
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound

Sony WF-1000XM4

2021 tech products
Courtesy

Sony released its next-generation noise-canceling over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, earlier this year but its still yet to release details about its wireless earbud brethren. It's expected that the company will release the Sony WF-1000XM4 sometime in 2021 and it's going to be interesting to see how similar or different they are from the Sony WF-1000XM3 (and the competing AirPods Pro), which are still some of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy.

LEARN MORE

14-inch MacBook Pro

2021 tech products
Courtesy

Apple is expected to release higher-end versions of its Mac line that integrated with the company's M1 chipset. And it's exciting because we've already seen the huge leaps in power, efficiency and battery life that delivers for its "entry-level" MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and who knows how much better its going to make its higher-end Pros. Probably a lot. It's also rumored that we could see, for the first time, a 14-inch Pro, that has a beautiful edge-to-edge display. Look for these around March 2021.

LEARN MORE

Google Pixel Watch

2021 tech products
Courtesy

Despite making Wear OS, the operating system for many other Android smartwatches, Google has still yet to release a smartwatch of its own in the last few years. Hopefully we get one that looks beautiful and runs exactly well with its the company's line of Pixel smartphones. It's a product that's both a long time coming, but which has also failed to show up so far, so keep your eyes open but maybe don't hold your breath.

LEARN MORE

Nintendo Switch Pro

2021 tech products
Courtesy

Nintendo released a more affordable version of its Switch console in the fall of 2019, and it's been long rumored that the company would release a next-generation console in the future. We're hoping for a "Pro" version with more storage, a better display, upgraded guts and, maybe most importantly, built-in Bluetooth so that you can actually listen to your wireless headphones while playing Breath of the Wild. (Yep, we're still playing it.)

LEARN MORE

Sonos Headphones

2021 tech products
Courtesy

It's been long rumored that Sonos, the multi-room speaker giant, was getting ready to release its first pair of over-ear headphones — and 2021 could be the year to do so. Would they be designed to pair with its existing speakers or be something completely separate? Or maybe they'd support Dolby Atmos and be a fun extension of the company's home theater experience? We'll have to wait and see.

LEARN MORE

Apple AirTags

2021 tech products
Courtesy

AirTags are little Bluetooth-tracking gadgets that are designed to attach to your Apple devices, be it your MacBook Pro or AirPods, and be discoverable in your iPhone's Find My app. Essentially, its Apple's take on what Tile has been doing for years. So if you misplace your devices, if you have an attached AirTag, they'll be even easier to find.

LEARN MORE

Samsung Galaxy S21

2021 tech products
Courtesy

Rumor has it that Samsung is officially going to end production of tis Note line, and given its high price and near-identical similarities to the company's flagship line of Galaxy S20 smartphones, we can't say we're surprised. However, to soften the blow Samsung is expected to announced support for one of the Note's line's most defining features, the S Pen, when it announces its line of Galaxy S21 smartphones in 2021.

LEARN MORE

Analogue Pocket

2021 tech products
Courtesy

Analogue was expected to release the Pocket, a beautiful handheld console that can play old Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advanced games in high definition, last year...but the pandemic hit and production timelines were extended to 2021.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

rosephoria sealed rose
Rosephoria Beauty and The Beast Dome

Presented by Rosephoria

SHOP NOW

25% Off

Right now, you can take 25 percent off these sustainably-sourced roses housed in a crystal display case that preserves them for up to a year. Alas, nothing lives forever, but this should at least get you through to next year's holiday season. Just use the code GEAR25 at checkout.

READ MORE

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds
$80 $120

$40 OFF (33%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask
$8 $15

$7 OFF (50%)

A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.  

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V10 Absolute
Dyson V10 Absolute
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase

The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack
$69 $80

$11 OFF (14%)

Spacious, easy-to-access compartments make this bag ideal for just about any day-to-day activity. We also love that there are eight colors to choose from.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS UNDER $100

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

YETI Rambler Lowball 10oz
YETI Rambler Lowball 10oz
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

iRobot Roomba 614
iRobot Roomba 614
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$84 $140

$56 OFF (40%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Braun Series 7 Electric Razor
Braun Series 7 Electric Razor
$110 $150

$40 OFF (27%)

Get a consistently close and comfortable shave. The 7071cc comes with the attachments, a cleaning system and a carrying case. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN COMPARISON

Yamazaki Home Shoe Rack
Yamazaki Home Shoe Rack
$30 $35

$5 OFF W/ AMAZON COUPON (14%)

Simple, affordable, and super easy to put together, Yamazaki makes home goods that match just about any room. This shoe rack can only hold five pairs, but at this price, you could buy a couple and reorganize your entire shoe collection.

READ OUR GUIDE TO YAMAZAKI

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
$699.95
$700 $800

$100 OFF (12%)

The Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.

READ ABOUT THE BARISTA PRO

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
$78 $130

$52 OFF W/ CODE JOYFUL (40% )

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$119 $255

$136 OFF (53%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
5 Best Alternatives to the Apple's AirPods Max
The Best Smartwatches of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Should You Buy an OLED Laptop?
How to Watch Netflix on the Amazon Echo Show
Our Most Shopped Tech and Audio Guides of 2020
Ring In the Holidays with This iPhone 12 Giveaway
How to Make a Custom Watch Face for Apple Watch
The Best Apps to Use on Macs With Apple Silicon
Apple Fitness: Easy to Use, And It Kicked My Ass
The Best Tablets to Buy in 2020