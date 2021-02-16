Apple Watch Not Charging Correctly? Apple Might Fix It for Free

If you have an Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE and it has been experiencing a charging issue — specifically, if it won't charge after going into Power Reserve mode —Apple might fix it for you for free.

Apple just rolled out a new software patch (watchOS 7.3.1) that prevents this issue from happening to future Apple Watch wearers. However, if your Apple Watch has already experienced this charging issue, you'll have to contact Apple Support and get them to fix it for you.

Before contacting Apple Support, the company has given instructions — outlined in this recent support webpage — to first check to see if your Apple Watch is affected by this charging issue. You just have to place Apple Watch on its charger, wait 30 minutes, and if it still won't charge, you've got the green light to contact Apple Support.

Once you contact Apple Support, they'll arrange for you to mail in your Apple Watch so that it can be repaired free of charge.

This announcement comes a few days after Apple also rolled out a battery replacement program for older MacBook Pros that stopped charging. If your MacBook Pro is from 2016 or 2017 and won't charge past one percent, Apple could replace it for free. (Here's how to find out if your MacBook Pro qualifies for a free new battery.)

