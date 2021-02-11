Today's Top Stories
Apple's Replacing Old MacBook Pro Batteries for Free. Here's How to Check If Yours Is Included

If you have a MacBook Pro from 2016 or 2017 and it won't charge past one percent, Apple could give you a replacement battery for free.

By Tucker Bowe
computer
Apple

If you have a MacBook Pro from 2016 or 2017 and it won't charge past one percent — meaning you can only use it when it's connected to power — there's a chance that you can get a replacement battery for free. That's because Apple just launched a battery replacement program for qualifying MacBook Pros.

If your MacBook Pro has been maligned by this battery issue, and you want to check to see if it qualifies — you first have to check your MacBook Pro battery health status. But before that, make sure you are running macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later or the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update. Once you've done that, you can take the next step.

How to check your MacBook Pro's battery health status:

  1. Open System Preferences.
  2. Select the Battery icon.
  3. Select the Battery option in the sidebar menu.
  4. Click the "Battery Health" button at the bottom of the window.

    If you see a "Service Recommended" message, your MacBook Pro qualifies for Apple's replacement program. (If it says your battery is Normal, your MacBook Pro does not qualify.)

    From here, you'll have to contact Apple support. Click the "Service Options" button that appears at the top of the same window that you clicked the "Battery Health" button. You'll then be directed to an Apple support webpage where you can call or message somebody from Apple.

    Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

    breitling don
    eBay Breitling Sale

    SHOP NOW

    UP TO 30% OFF

    Right now, you can save up to 30% off Breitling watches on eBay, like the Navitimer, a classic timepiece that immediately calls to mind flight and association with pilots in just one glance at its watch face.

    The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
    The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
    skimresources.com
    $154 $220

    $66 OFF (30%)

    This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

    Mila Smart Air Purifier
    Mila Smart Air Purifier
    Mila amazon.com
    $319 $358

    $39 OFF (11%)

    This is our pick for the best smart air purifier. It originally raised $1.1 million on Kickstarter, which seems well worth it now. It has an in-depth display that offers information most air purifiers require an app to see and monitors temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide detector among a host of other useful information and insight.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

    Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
    Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
    avantlink.com
    $40 $50

    $10 OFF (20%)

    Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

    Burrow Serif Bench
    Burrow Serif Bench
    skimresources.com
    $338 $375

    $38 OFF W/ CODE POTUS (10%)

    Burrow calls this its mudroom masterpiece and we have a hard time disagreeing. It looks great in any room, not just a mudroom, and is a piece that will likely be used every day, whether for taking off your shoes, dropping groceries, or just taking a load off after a long walk. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS OF THE LAST YEAR

    Nitecore 1,000-Lumen TUP Pocket Light
    Nitecore 1,000-Lumen TUP Pocket Light
    Nitecore skimresources.com
    $50 $65

    $15 OFF (23%)

    Keeping a sturdy, bright light around is essential, whether you're camping, in the car or just at home. This light is super compact and shines up to 1,000 lumens, which is plenty for all of your nighttime activities.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

    Finisterre Nebulas
    Finisterre Nebulas
    Finisterre huckberry.com
    $172 $265

    $93 OFF (35%)

    The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

    Everlane Nylon Commuter Backpack
    Everlane Nylon Commuter Backpack
    Everlane skimresources.com
    $39 $78

    $39 OFF (50%)

    Everlane is one of our favorite brands for basics, owing to its exceptional design and efforts to bring ethical production to the forefront. We might not be commuting as much right now, but getting this backpack for half-off is a steal. It has everything you want, including a tough nylon exterior, internal and external pockets, and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. 

    READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

    Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
    Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
    $220 $259

    $39 OFF (15%)

    These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there. 

    READ OUR BEST SHEETS GUIDE

    Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
    Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
    Calvin Klein amazon.com
    $21 $43

    $22 OFF (50%)

    Calvin Klein boxer briefs aren't just for fashion magazines. These are the gold standard for boxer briefs, known for their comfort and modest price. Plus you get to add a little bit of designer flair to an otherwise drab piece of clothing. 

    READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE'RE INTO THIS WEEK

    MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
    MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
    Manduka skimresources.com
    $30 $40

    $10 off (25%)

    With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

    Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
    Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
    Stanley skimresources.com
    $16 $23

    $7 OFF (30%)

    When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

    Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
    Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
    Apple amazon.com
    $199 $299

    $100 OFF (33%)

    This keyboard isn't your average iPad keyboard. It is robustly made, is a joy to type on and has a trackpad that can do everything you can do on a Mac trackpad. It is the ultimate iPad upgrade, especially at this price. 

    READ MORE ABOUT THE APPLE MAGIC KEYBOARD FOR IPAD

    Tempo Studio
    Tempo Studio
    $1,781 $1,995

    $214 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL214 (11%)

    Missing the gym? We scored an exclusive discount from Tempo, one of our favorite new home workout systems. The Tempo Studio comes with all the weights you need and gives you instant feedback with AI-powered guidance that adapts to you and your fitness needs. 

    READ MORE ABOUT TEMPO

    Best Made Wool Fleece Full Zip Jacket
    Best Made Wool Fleece Full Zip Jacket
    avantlink.com
    $160 $250

    $90 OFF (36%)

    Wisconsin-sourced wool is the highlight of this fleece, making it warm, odor-resistant, and breathable. We love having a fleece in our wardrobe, and this Canadian-made jacket fits the bill. It is ready for anything you can throw at it all winter long. 

    READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

    AllModern Emmett Lounge Chair
    AllModern Emmett Lounge Chair
    skimresources.com
    $316 $350

    $34 OFF (10%)

    There is a huge sale going on over at Wayfair for President's Day. You can find deals on items in just about any category you can think of across Wayfair's network of sites, including AllModern, where you can find reading chairs like this.

    READ ABOUT ALL OF THE WAYFAIR DEALS

    The Allswell Mattress
    The Allswell Mattress
    skimresources.com
    $319 $375

    $56 OFF W/ CODE PREZ21 (15%)

    This is our pick for the best budget mattress you can buy online. The hybrid mattress comes in at a medium-firmness — a solid middle ground between too soft and too firm. Individually wrapped coils ease the nuisance of motion transfer, and their placement along the perimeter of the mattress add greater stability.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

    Twelve South HiRise for MacBook
    Twelve South HiRise for MacBook
    skimresources.com
    $55 $80

    $25 OFF (31%)

    Now that working from home is normal, you have to get yourself a few accessories to make life easier. Whether you like using a second monitor, want a separate keyboard or just prefer a better angle, having a laptop stand can change the WFH experience in a huge way. 

    READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WFH PRODUCTS

    Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
    Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
    Solo Stove skimresources.com
    $260 $350

    $90 OFF (26%)

    This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

    Topo Designs Daypack Original
    Topo Designs Daypack Original
    avantlink.com
    $99 $149

    $50 OFF (33%)

    Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

