Apple's Replacing Old MacBook Pro Batteries for Free. Here's How to Check If Yours Is Included

If you have a MacBook Pro from 2016 or 2017 and it won't charge past one percent — meaning you can only use it when it's connected to power — there's a chance that you can get a replacement battery for free. That's because Apple just launched a battery replacement program for qualifying MacBook Pros.

If your MacBook Pro has been maligned by this battery issue, and you want to check to see if it qualifies — you first have to check your MacBook Pro battery health status. But before that, make sure you are running macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later or the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update. Once you've done that, you can take the next step.

How to check your MacBook Pro's battery health status:

Open System Preferences. Select the Battery icon. Select the Battery option in the sidebar menu. Click the "Battery Health" button at the bottom of the window.

If you see a "Service Recommended" message, your MacBook Pro qualifies for Apple's replacement program. (If it says your battery is Normal, your MacBook Pro does not qualify.)

From here, you'll have to contact Apple support. Click the "Service Options" button that appears at the top of the same window that you clicked the "Battery Health" button. You'll then be directed to an Apple support webpage where you can call or message somebody from Apple.

