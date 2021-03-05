This Gorgeous Desktop Mic Is a Great Home Office Upgrade

External microphones used to be a gadget with a fairly niche appeal, but now that most of us are doing approximately 20 times more video chats than we used to, it's a piece of kit you might want to upgrade. For my part, I've been using the new Tula Mic as an upgrade to my home office in form and function, and it's been fantastic.
The Tula Mic is the first product from a San Francisco-based company of the same name, started by David Brown of Soyuz Microphones. Those handmade, beautifully retro-looking and very expensive microphones are used by some of the biggest names in the music industry, like Paul McCartney, Adele and Ariana Grande. And while the Tula Mic shares that vintage flair, which is definitely party of its appeal, it's also far more affordable than high-end professional models, but more pricey than budget alternatives at $199.
Until now, my mainstay has been a Blue Snowball from Gear Patrol for work projects like our upcoming podcast. At just shy of $50, it's not crazy expensive but it does a better job than whatever is attached to your laptop. And its huge bulbous shape does make me feel a little like Howard Stern, which I liked a little too much, I think.
Having both on my desk has allowed me to enlist my coworkers for blind tests, forcing stay late after meetings and listen to me toggle between both. Almost every time, they singled out the Tula Mic as having the better sound quality. I was impressed at how uniform the opinion was! Listening back on recordings, I can hear the difference too. It's not isn't huge, granted, but it's definitely there. The Tula just sounds warmer and closer, like your voice is coming from across the table instead of from across the room.
The Tula Mic is also way more versatile than most other desktop mics. It's also a full-fledged portable digital recorder that can work with no computer required, for recording podcasts on the go, interviews, or whatever else you need. It has a 14-hour battery, 8GB of built-in memory and a built-in headphone jack so you can listen straight from the device.
It's a handy feature but there's definitely a learning curve. There isn't a display or interface on the actual microphone, and the buttons on the side (there are bunch) aren't labeled so you're going to have to keep the instruction manual nearby until muscle memory can take over.
But of course, that's not it's main use case. I suspect the appeal for most people is the same as it is for me: an external microphone that's a huge upgrade over the built-in mic on my laptop that looks better than pretty every other desktop mic you can buy. The black version looks absolutely fantastic with my other black and space gray desktop accoutrements, and makes hopping on a video call just slightly more fun.
The Nike Blazer is a sneaker icon. Pare it back and make it a low top and it has instantly become the best shoe you can wear this spring and summer. It will go with anything and is durable for daily wear.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330.
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. Don't sleep on this, cookouts are coming.
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one, even if it is purple. The 40L iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend getaway or an extended trip.
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, at arguably the best time to buy a jacket, it’s on sale for 40 percent off. If you don't like the orange, there are other colors on sale at a lesser discount, as well.
Flint and Tinder's bestselling jacket almost never goes on sale — usually only once a year, if you're lucky. Immensely warm and tough-as-nails, this is a heritage piece that you'll have forever. Now is the time to pick up this weather-resistant jacket for the cheapest price you'll ever see it.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io