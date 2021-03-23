5 To-Do List Apps to Help You Be Productive in 2021

Those of us working remotely have a whole host of all new distractions. Whether it's the kids, the dog or the silent calling of the video game console in the next room, it's more difficult than ever to stay focused and get work done. Maybe it's time for you to try a to-do list app?

A to-do list app can help you plan out your day by reminding you to knock out one task or chore at a time — no more procrastinating or forgetting to do something. There are many different to-do list apps out there, so it's important to find one that works for you. These are the best options of 2021.





Todoist

Todoist has been one of the best to-do list apps for years. It's great for knocking out your own tasks/chores or being used on collaborative projects. Its free version allows you to work on projects with up to five people — you can assign people tasks, send reminders if not completed on time, and even notes for commentary. It even has an offline mode in case you're working off the grid. Best of all, it works across all your devices, including Mac, PC, iPhone and Android.

Price: Free ($3/month or $36/year for premium)

Google Tasks

Google Tasks isn't the most feature-packed to-do list app. In fact, it's pretty minimalist. But it's the perfect app for people who are use Google's app ecosystem— such as Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Keep — because it integrates so well. Google Tasks allows you to create simple tasks and subtasks, as well as deadlines for each. It also works across all your devices, whether you're using PC or Mac, Android or iPhone.

Price: Free

2Do

2Do is a robust and feature-packed to-do list app that works across Mac, PC, Android and iPhone. In addition to creating tasks and subtasks, you can also make projects and checklists, attach things like notes and images, and it has really great organizational and search tools, too. If you want to integrate with cloud services, such as Dropbox or iCloud, or you want to collaborate on projects with others, you'll have to upgrade to premium subscription plan.

Price: Free ($20/year for Premium)

Any.do

Any.do is another great and simple to-do list app that works with just about everything (Mac, PC, Android or iPhone) and integrates well with most major calendar apps, including Google Calendar and Outlook. It's not as collaborative as other apps, but it's just great for an individual who just wants to get their stuff done. Its "Plan my day" feature is ideal for people who need reminding to complete tasks throughout the day because, after you create and set due dates for your tasks, it sends you alert reminders so you don't skip or forget something. There's a free and premium version, the latter of which has more organization features like tags and labels, as well as extra storage.

Price: Free ($3/month for Premium)

Microsoft To Do

This is the best to-do list app for people who use Microsoft's suit of apps — including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook — as they all can be integrated seamlessly. For example, you can flag and email in Outlook so that it shows up as a To Do task. If you want to collaborate with others, you can sent the an invite to work on a project or list, however they have to Microsoft account. Also, it's free.

Price: Free

