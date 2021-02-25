10 Terrific Productivity Apps in 2021

From calendar apps to to-do-list apps, project management apps to note-taking apps, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite apps for your home and workplace.
SaneBox
SaneBox isn't an email app. Instead, it's a service that works with your existing email app (such as Gmail, Outlook or Apple's Mail) and organizes your emails for you. It sorts them into different folders based on if the sender is somebody you communicate with often, if you cc'd or bcc'd on an email, if it's a newsletter, or if it's likely spam mail. The service is also packed with features to help you stay productive, such as snooze, reminder, easy-blocking and a 'do not disturb' mode.
Todoist has been around for years and it's still one of the best to-do list apps you'll find. It works across all your devices, no matter if you're working on a Mac or PC, iPhone or Android, and is feature-packed to help you stay organized and on top of your tasks. Even its free version allows you to work on projects with up to five people — you can assign people tasks, send reminders if not completed on time, and even notes for commentary. It even has an offline mode in case you're working off the grid.
RescueTime is a time management tool that works in the background of your smartphone or computer. It automatically tracks the time you spend using various websites and apps, which you can classify as being productive or not, and then lets you set reminders and goals. You can also do things like block distracting websites to help build better habits. At the end of the week it will send you a weekly report to see how you performed. There's a two-week free trial.
Evernote is tried-and-true and it just seems to get better with age. While businesses will no doubt appreciate the app’s paid packages, which enable elaborate work chats and dedicated file storage, the free version still works wonders for the self-employed and for small operations. Evernote’s real magic sits in its infinite flexibility. You can organize, annotate, hashtag, or collect your thoughts and clippings from the Web in any way imaginable — whatever makes the most sense for you. To boot, it syncs across desktop and mobile platforms, enabling you to make changes wherever you are.
There’s something magical about being able to sign a 40-page contract using you the screen on your phone. SignEasy is a polished signing app that makes importing, signing and saving completed documents to the cloud a cinch. For businesses that collect John Hancocks on the regular — law firms, real estate offices, etc. — the $20/month Business account fee ain’t half bad.
Dropbox is a hugely popular cloud-storage service that's a great option for anybody who wants to back-up their important files, photos and documents from their smartphone or computer. It has a tight and seamless integration across Windows and macOS, and offers easy-to-use apps for Android and iOS; basically it'll work for you. You get 2GB for free — which should give you a good idea if it’s the right option for you — and paid plans start at $10/month for 2TB of online space.
If your teams aren’t communicating on Slack, you’re probably doing it wrong. Slack deserves all of the hype heaped upon it. It’s a beautifully built chat tool that allows teams to segment themselves by hashtag, easily search archived conversations and never miss a moment with customizable alerts and support for both mobile and desktop.
Asana is one of the most popular productivity apps for teams working on larger projects. It combines all lines of communication into one place that everybody can see. You can create tasks for specific people, write notes or instructions for each task, and set deadlines. It also works across at platforms, iOS or Android, PC or Mac. The best part is that Asana is free for teams of 15 people or less. If you're a business with more than 15 people, you'll have to pay a small monthly fee.
Fantastical is a powerful and wonderfully-designed calendar app that's optimized for the Mac. (In fact, Apple awarded it "Mac App of the Year" in 2020.) It's bread-and-butter is its intuitive controls and its intelligent AI, which is smart enough to pull information from a wide-variety of Apple and third-party apps. Additionally, it works really well across all your other Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. The app is free, but you'll have to pay a $5/ monthly fee for some more premium features, such as customizable task templates and integrations with conference calling apps like Zoom or Google Hangouts.
Newton Mail is a premium email mail that’s designed for power users and businesses. It was first email apps to have features like snoozing, read receipts and scheduling, back in 2016, and has developed a strong and loyal subscriber base. In fact, Newton Mail was scheduled for termination in April 2020, but two super fans stepped in, bought the company, and now improving the app with new features (such as Dark mode) and bug fixes. Today, it works seamlessly across Mac and Windows 10 devices, and it's still one of our favorite email apps out there.
This is your first chance to get a refurbished MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with an M1 chip directly from Apple. The M1 chip marks Apple's departure from the Intel chips it used for the previous decade, a change that leads to huge improvements in battery life and performance.
Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped.
With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?
TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way).
This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself.
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
You really can't have too many masks around, so jump on this deal from Vistaprint and stock up. If you buy three or more masks, you can use the promo code to get 25 percent off. They come in a range of colors and patterns and also have an insert for a filter.
Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V7 Animal captures dust, animal hair, allergens and deep cleans carpets. It is also super rare to see this price on a brand new V7, as opposed to the refurbished ones we tend to see these days.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
