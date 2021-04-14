Have you ever plugged in your laptop or phone and wondered why things are taking so long? How fast is it really charging?! Well, you're not alone.

For those interested in finding out how much power their device is getting while it's charging, there are accessories that can tell you exactly that. Like Plugable’s USB-C Voltage and Amperage Meter.

This $30 accessory measures the voltage, amperage and the directional flow of the electrical current — and show you in real time what's happening. All you have to do is plug your USB-C charging cable into Plugable’s little gadget and then plug that into your computer or smartphone. And don't worry, it won't effect data transfer if that's what you're relying on your USB-C cable for, too.

Plugable Plugable USB-C Voltage and Amperage Meter Plugable amazon.com $29.95 SHOP NOW

If you're using an iPhone, you'll have to do with the extra complication of dongles which add additional hassle, and potentially futz with the charging speed themselves. And while Plugable’s USB-C Voltage and Amperage Meter will tell you how fast your gadget is charging, it won't diagnosis a problem. There are a variety of factors that can effect the charging speed of a device, including the power source, the wall adapter, the quality of the charging cable and, of course, how much power your device's charging port is able to accept. And any number of those factory could be the reason why your device isn't charging to its full potential.

The Plugable USB-C Voltage and Amperage Meter is available on Amazon right now for $30. If you apply the coupon, you can save another $6.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io