Today's Top Stories
1
Why Vegan Shoes Aren't Sustainable Products
2
The Ultimate Hiking Kit for A Remote Day Trip
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals and Memorial Day Sales
5
Here’s the Story Behind AETHER’s Unique New Ads

How to Adjust Your TV's Color Balance Using an iPhone and Apple TV

It takes less than a minute. And it'll make the movies and shows you watch look even better.

By Tucker Bowe
apple tv
Henry Phillips

Apple recently rolled a software update — tvOS 14.5 — to its streaming boxes, both Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, giving them the ability to optimize the color balance of your TV. In a nutshell, you can now quickly adjust the picture quality of your specific TV so that the content you watching on your Apple TV looks best.

Related Stories
3 Reasons to Buy the New Apple TV 4K
All the Reasons to Still Buy an Apple TV In 2021

Here's what you need

• An iPhone that has Face ID, which is a 2017-released iPhone X or newer. That iPhone needs to be running iOS 14.5 or later, too. It's necessary because this feature uses the iPhone's TrueDepth front-facing camera.

• An Apple TV that's running tvOS 14.5 or later. You don't need the 2021-released Apple TV 4K to adjust the color balance of your TV. You can do the same thing with an Apple TV HD or 2017-released Apple TV 4K. It just needs to be able to run tvOS 14.5 or later.

• A TV, can be HD or 4K, that doesn't support Dolby Vision. The truth is that the tvOS 14.5's Color Balance does effectively the same job as Dolby Vision, which automatically adjusts the colors and brightness of your TV. So if you have a TV that supports Dolby Vision — and Dolby Vision is enabled on your Apple TV — there isn't any need to adjust the color balance.

How to adjust the Color Balance of your TV

  1. Turn on your Apple TV.
  2. Open the Settings menu.
  3. Scroll down and select the Video and Audio tab.
  4. Scroll down to Calibration and select Color Balance.
  5. A message will appear on your TV instructing you to bring your iPhone near it. Do so.
  6. Once your iPhone is near the TV screen, you'll see a pop-up notification asking if you want to measure your television's color. Select Continue.
  7. Follow the instructions. You'll be asked to hold your iPhone inside a silhouette that appears on your TV. It will flash a bunch of colors and afterward your TV will be calibrated.

    Once calibrated, your Apple TV will give you the option to view the original and calibrated images so that you can see the difference and choose which one you prefer. Obviously, it's recommended that you choose the calibrated picture for the best quality picture.

    LEARN MORE

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Product Support
    6 Notes App Features You Should Be Using
    How to Turn Your Smart Speakers Into a Stereo Pair
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    How to Set a Watch Properly and Avoid Breaking It
    How to Make Your Online Passwords Ironclad
    Find an AirTag That's Not Yours? Here's What to Do
    How to Factory Reset an Apple AirTag
    5 Things You Didn't Know Google Maps Could Do
    5 Ways to Make Your Speakers Last a Lifetime
    6 Tips to Become an Apple Music Power User
    5 Things You Didn't Know a Swiss Army Knife Can Do