Disable Amazon's Creepy New Echo Feature Before It Turns On

Amazon is gearing up to launch Sidewalk, its new Wi-Fi network that pools people's existing Wi-Fi networks together to create a stronger Wi-Fi network for the neighborhood. In theory, it allows nearby homes to share Wi-Fi networks so that their smart devices stay better connected. The problem is that it involves homes sharing their Wi-Fi with other homes, which brings about a lot of concerns about privacy.

Amazon promises that your privacy and security of paramount importance and claims Sidewalk's Wi-Fi network is encrypted to protect people from viewing other people's data — you can read their statement on privacy and security, here. But on the other hand, you could always just turn it off before it even kicks on.

Amazon is going to roll out Sidewalk on June 8 and when it does, it will be able to access the Wi-Fi of any home that has an Echo smart speaker or Ring smart security system.

If you don't like the idea of Amazon sharing your Wi-Fi with your neighbors, and vice versa, don't worry. You can prevent this from happening by just adjusting a setting in your Alexa app. It takes less than a minute. Here's how.

Open the Alexa app. Select the More tab (bottom-right corner). Select 'Settings.' Select 'Account Settings.' Select 'Amazon Sidewalk.' Turn the 'Enabled' slider off.

