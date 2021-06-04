Today's Top Stories
1
What Makes a Great Office Chair?
2
This Rose Gold G-Shock Is an Absolute Show Stopper
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals for Memorial Day Still Going
5
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Disable Amazon's Creepy New Echo Feature Before It Turns On

If you have an Echo or Ring smart device in your house, Amazon is going to start sharing your Wi-Fi with your neighbors. Here's how to prevent that.

By Tucker Bowe
amazon
Amazon

Welcome to Product Support, a column devoted to helping you get the most out of the stuff you already use.

Amazon is gearing up to launch Sidewalk, its new Wi-Fi network that pools people's existing Wi-Fi networks together to create a stronger Wi-Fi network for the neighborhood. In theory, it allows nearby homes to share Wi-Fi networks so that their smart devices stay better connected. The problem is that it involves homes sharing their Wi-Fi with other homes, which brings about a lot of concerns about privacy.

Related Stories
How to Use Google Chrome As a Password Manager
What Exactly Is "Lossless" Audio?

Amazon promises that your privacy and security of paramount importance and claims Sidewalk's Wi-Fi network is encrypted to protect people from viewing other people's data — you can read their statement on privacy and security, here. But on the other hand, you could always just turn it off before it even kicks on.

Amazon is going to roll out Sidewalk on June 8 and when it does, it will be able to access the Wi-Fi of any home that has an Echo smart speaker or Ring smart security system.

If you don't like the idea of Amazon sharing your Wi-Fi with your neighbors, and vice versa, don't worry. You can prevent this from happening by just adjusting a setting in your Alexa app. It takes less than a minute. Here's how.

  1. Open the Alexa app.
  2. Select the More tab (bottom-right corner).
  3. Select 'Settings.'
  4. Select 'Account Settings.'
  5. Select 'Amazon Sidewalk.'
  6. Turn the 'Enabled' slider off.

    LEARN MORE

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Product Support
    How to Use Google Chrome As a Password Manager
    Use Google Photos? Change This Setting Right Now
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    6 Tips to Become an Apple Music Power User
    10 Spotify Tricks You’ll Wish You’d Known Sooner
    5 Ways to Make Your Speakers Last a Lifetime
    4 Fantastic Features on the iPhone's Files App
    Take This Step Before Reselling Your Apple Device
    How to Use the Apple TV's Color Balance Feature
    How to Turn Your Smart Speakers Into a Stereo Pair
    6 Notes App Features You Should Be Using