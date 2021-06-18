Today's Top Stories
6 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

Including Beats's first noise-canceling wireless earbuds and a new Sonos speaker that hangs on your wall.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Courtesy

This week at E3, Microsoft and Nintendo both gave us a first glimpse of the new games coming to Xbox and Switch. There were leaks of DJI 's upcoming "affordable" drone. And Spotify officially launched its live audio app (and Clubhouse rival), Greenroom. But there were a bunch of cool new gadgets announced, too, including Beats's first noise-canceling wireless earbuds and a new Sonos speaker that hangs on your wall.

Beats Studio Buds

tech roundup
Courtesy

The Studio Buds are Beats's first noise-canceling wireless earbuds and they're positioned as a more affordable alternative to the AirPods Pro (Apple owns Beats, after all). They don't have Apple's special H1 chip, but they still have many of the AirPods Pro's best features, such as fast iPhone pairing and support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos; they don't sync with your iCloud account, however, nor do they support multi-device pairing or audio sharing. The omission of the Apple's special H1 chip allows the Studio Buds to work really well with Android smartphones, too, as they support fast pairing and you can easily adjust noise-canceling and transparency modes in Bluetooth settings.

Price: $150

Nomad Card for AirTag

tech roundup
Courtesy

This is a credit-card shaped AirTag holder that's designed for iPhone users who want to keep better track of their wallet. It holds a AirTag and then slips into your wallet just like a credit card (only a little bit thicker). Note: the AirTag is sold separately.

Price: $20

Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker

tech roundup
Courtesy

Sonos and Ikea are adding a new speaker to their existing Symfonisk line. The all-new Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker is designed to hang on your wall and looks like a piece of art. (The speaker also has rubber feet so you lean it up against a wall, in case you don't want to hang it.) As for sound, speaker will work similarly like a Sonos One SL; there's no built-in mic or voice assistant. It can be stereo paired with another Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker, or grouped with any other Sonos or Symfonisk multi-room system. The speaker will cost $199 and it will be available from Ikea's stores and website on July 15.

Price: $199

Sonus faber The Lumina II and The Lumina V

tech roundup
Courtesy

The Italian luxury hi-fi company Sonus faber has added two speakers to its affordable line of Lumina speakers. There's the Lumina II, a new pair of bookshelf speakers that cost $1,200, and the Lumina V (pictured), a new pair of floor-standing speakers that cost $2,800. Both are high-performing and beautifully-designed speakers that can be used as a stereo pair or integrated in a larger multi-channel home theater system with the company's other Lumina speakers.

      Price: $1,200 — $2,800

      Moft O Snap Phone Stand and Grip

      tech roundup
      Courtesy

      This is a neat 2-1 MagSafe accessory that magnetically sticks to the back of your iPhone 12. It can work as a Pop-Socket-like grip as well as a stand that rotates 360-degrees, which makes it easy to view your iPhone 12 in either landscape or portrait modes. It comes with a sticker so it can work with non-MagSafe iPhones, too. You can buy in four different colors: yellow, orange, black or blue.

      Price: $20

      NightWatch for Apple Watch

      tech roundup
      Courtesy

      The NightWatch is the ideal little gadget for anybody who uses (or wants to use) their Apple Watch as a bedside clock. It's a dock for your Apple Watch that uses your existing Apple Watch charger, but its design magnifies your Apple Watch’s display so you can actually see it. It amplifies sound, as well, so when the alarm goes off, you can really hear it.

      Price: $50

