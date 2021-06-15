This Is Sonos's Next Speaker (And Yes, It Hangs on Your Wall)

Sonos and Ikea are adding a new speaker to their existing Symfonisk (which means “symphony” in Swedish) line. It's called the Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker and yes, it hangs on your wall and looks like a piece of art. The speaker will cost $199 and it will be available from Ikea's stores and website on July 15.

The idea of the Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker is that it hangs on your wall and takes up zero floorspace, which Sonos claims makes it ideal for "small-space living." When on the wall, the speaker can be positioned in landscape or portrait mode. And if you don't want to place it on the wall, you don't have to it. Each speaker has rubber feet, too, so you lean it up against a wall.

The "art" of the speaker is actually its grille, which you can pop off and replace with different art; Ikea will sell different grilles with different art, so you customize how you want it to look on your wall. At launch, there will be a dark and a white grille by artist Jennifer Idrizi, with more styled grilles available later on.

Ikea

As for sound, the Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker has a tweeter-and-woofer combo, and will likely have a similar "room-filling sound" as Sonos' existing One (or One SL) speaker. It can be stereo paired with another Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker, or grouped with any other Sonos or Symfonisk multi-room group. Sonos has not mentioned whether or not two of the new speakers can be integrated into a Sonos home theater system (used as rear-channel speakers).

The Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker will also work like Sonos's existing One SL. It's a wi-fi-only speaker that supports AirPlay 2. There's no built-in microphones for a smart voice assistant. There's no built-in Bluetooth, either.

It was rumored that Sonos and Ikea would be updated the existing Symfonisk lamp speaker and Symfonisk bookshelf speaker, which were released in 2019, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Both speakers are still available from Ikea.

