Summer is here, and so are the gadgets! Here are the most notable releases from June that you should know about!





Eufy SoloCam 2021 Series

Courtesy

Anker's smart home division, Eufy, announced its new series of Eufy SoloCam smart home security cameras. There are five cameras in total, all of which are battery powered (so you can place them anywhere in your house) and come with 8GB of local storage (so they do not require you to have a separate hub). There are two standard cameras (which shoot 1080p and 2K, respectively), two spotlight cameras (which shoot 1080p and 2K, respectively) and one solar-powered camera. The five SoloCam smart home cameras are all currently available for preorder.

Price: $99 — $200

SHOP NOW



Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Courtesy

Samsung announced an all-new Galaxy Book Go this week. The lightweight laptop has a 14-inch 1080p display and comes with an Arm-based processor. It has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a microSD card slot. It also has a 720p webcam. The kicker is that the Galaxy Book Go starts at just $349, making it a great affordable option for people looking for a lightweight laptop that runs Windows 10. It will be available for purchase on June 10.

Price: $349+

SHOP NOW

Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Courtesy

Yes, the company best known for its affordable smart home cameras (and smart bulbs, more recently) is getting into vacuums. The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is, as its name gives away, a cordless vacuum that's designed to compete against the likes of Dyson and Shark — but it's way more affordable. At just $119, the Wyze Cordless Vacuum is less than half as expensive as Dyson's cheapest alternative.

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is available for preorder right now and is expected to start shipping in July.

Price: $119

SHOP NOW

Sennheiser HD 450SE

Courtesy

Sennheiser announced a refreshed version of its HD 450BT, which were released in early 2020 and are still some of the best budget noise-canceling you can buy. The big upgrade with the new Sennheiser HD 450SE is that they come integrated with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant (rather than support for Siri and Google Assistant, like the HD 450BT). Other than that, the HD 450SE has the same features and grand 30-hour battery life as their predecessor. Same price, as well.



Price: $200

SHOP NOW

Moment Rugged Case for iPhone 12

Courtesy

Nomad launched a version of its Rugged Case for iPhone 12 that's specifically designed to work with Moment's M-Series line of lenses. The new case comes with the exact same configuration — consisting of a camera ring and a lens mount — as any of Moment's existing smartphone cases. Aside from that, it has the same features as the Nomad's other Rugged Cases, such as a Horween leather finish and 10-feet drop resistance. Each case is available in either black or brown. Moment's lenses are sold separately.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW



Alienware X15

Courtesy

The X15 is Alienware's newest and thinnest gaming laptop to date — it has a thickness of just 0.63-inches. Despite the trim frame, Alienware still packed the X15 with some pretty impressive specs, including Intel's newest 11th-generation H-series processor and the super powerful RTX 3080 graphics card. The base model starts at $1,999.

Price: $1,999+

SHOP NOW

Epos B20 Streaming Microphone

Courtesy

The Epos B20 is the company's newest USB microphone that's designed for gamers, streamers and podcasters — or basically anybody who wants a better mic for their work-from-home computer setup. It supports 24bit audio (so you can record in high-resolution) and, conveniently, it comes with a desk stand. It's compatible with Mac and PC.



Price: $199

SHOP NOW

Linedock 16"

Courtesy

We've covered Linedock pretty extensively in the past. The company makes 3-in-1 gadgets (that share the same name) that each work a docking station, a portable power bank and an external hard drive. More importantly, they're designed to perfectly match and fit under your MacBook Pro. The company's newest gadget, the Linedock 16", is designed specifically to match the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple first introduced in late 2019. (Note: the $479 model doesn't come with any extra storage.)



Price: $479+

SHOP NOW

Hardgraft Focus Camera Strap

Courtesy

This is a super gorgeous camera strap by Hardgraft. It has a minimalist design, consisting of a thick leather belt with a large shoulder pad (again, made out of leather), and it just looks to be the perfect upgrade for any photographer.

Price: $192

SHOP NOW



Pixel Buds A-Series

Courtesy

The Pixel Buds A-Series are a significantly more affordable alternative to the company's existing Pixel Buds, which cost $179. The new wireless earbuds look basically identical to the existing Pixel Buds, and they even supposedly have the same sound quality, but Google slashed some "luxury" features, like wireless charging and swipe controls, in order to drop the price to just under $100. They're available for preorder now and will ship June 17.



Price: $99

SHOP NOW

Jaybird Vista 2

Courtesy

Jaybird announced the follow up to its Vista wireless earbuds this week, which were already one of the best wireless earbuds you could buy for running and working out. The new models, called the Vista 2, add noise-cancellation and transparency modes and they're even more rugged; with an IP68 rating, which Jaybird calls "earthproof", they are some of the most waterproof and dropproof wireless earbuds you can buy. They are available now for $200. (Jaybird has dropped the price of the original Vista wireless earbuds to $150, which is a better deal for those who don't need noise-cancellation or the extra ruggedness.)

Price: $200

SHOP NOW

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony

Sony finally announced the WF-1000XM4, its new flagship noise-canceling wireless earbuds (and the successor to the 2019-released WF-1000XM3), and they've been completely redesigned from the ground up. They have a new look and fit that's more rounded and smaller (each earbud is 10-percent smaller and the charging case is 40-percent smaller). Sony also have them improved noise-cancellation and transparency modes, and they support wireless charging for the first time. They're available now.

To learn more, read our review of the Sony WF-1000XM4.

Price: $278

SHOP NOW

Mophie Snap+ Accessories for iPhone 12

Courtesy

Mophie, one of our favorite smartphone accessory makers, launched its "Snap" series of accessories this week, all of which is designed to magnetically clip to the back of your iPhone 12. The Snap series is made of two wireless chargers, two car mounts, two portable power banks (one that doubles as a wireless charging stand) and more.

Price: $20 — $70

SHOP NOW

Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station

Courtesy

Goal Zero announced a portable power station for people spending the weekend off the grid. The all-new Yeti 1000X is 983Wh portable battery that is perfect for charging medium-to-large appliances, such as your camper's refrigerator or television, as well as your normal travel gear, such as laptops, camera equipment and smartphone, while on the road. It also has an integrated MPPT so, if you have one of Goal Zero's portable solar panels, it will be able to recharge more efficiently.

Price: $1,300+

SHOP NOW

Otterbox Power Swap Controller Batteries

Courtesy

Xbox controllers don't come with a rechargeable battery meaning that, unlike a PlayStation controller where you can plug it in during the game without missing a beat, you need to keep a spare pair of AA batteries nearby. The new Otterbox Power Swap solved this issue. It's a system consisting of two rechargeable battery packs and a cage with a small reserve cell. The cage plugs into the back of the controller and then one battery pack gets plugged into the cage. The cage has a small reserve of power that's enough to give you a 30-second window to swap in a newly charged battery pack — without losing your place in the game. It could be a game-charger for more serious Xbox Live gamers or streamers.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Beats Studio Buds

Courtesy

The Studio Buds are Beats's first noise-canceling wireless earbuds and they're positioned as a more affordable alternative to the AirPods Pro (Apple owns Beats, after all). They don't have Apple's special H1 chip, but they still have many of the AirPods Pro's best features, such as fast iPhone pairing and support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos; they don't sync with your iCloud account, however, nor do they support multi-device pairing or audio sharing. The omission of the Apple's special H1 chip allows the Studio Buds to work really well with Android smartphones, too, as they support fast pairing and you can easily adjust noise-canceling and transparency modes in Bluetooth settings.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Nomad Card for AirTag

Courtesy

This is a credit-card shaped AirTag holder that's designed for iPhone users who want to keep better track of their wallet. It holds a AirTag and then slips into your wallet just like a credit card (only a little bit thicker). Note: the AirTag is sold separately.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker

Courtesy

Sonos and Ikea are adding a new speaker to their existing Symfonisk line. The all-new Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker is designed to hang on your wall and looks like a piece of art. (The speaker also has rubber feet so you lean it up against a wall, in case you don't want to hang it.) As for sound, speaker will work similarly like a Sonos One SL; there's no built-in mic or voice assistant. It can be stereo paired with another Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker, or grouped with any other Sonos or Symfonisk multi-room system. The speaker will cost $199 and it will be available from Ikea's stores and website on July 15.

Price: $199

SHOP NOW

Sonus faber The Lumina II and The Lumina V

Courtesy

The Italian luxury hi-fi company Sonus faber has added two speakers to its affordable line of Lumina speakers. There's the Lumina II, a new pair of bookshelf speakers that cost $1,200, and the Lumina V (pictured), a new pair of floor-standing speakers that cost $2,800. Both are high-performing and beautifully-designed speakers that can be used as a stereo pair or integrated in a larger multi-channel home theater system with the company's other Lumina speakers.

Price: $1,200 — $2,800



SHOP NOW

Moft O Snap Phone Stand and Grip

Courtesy

This is a neat 2-1 MagSafe accessory that magnetically sticks to the back of your iPhone 12. It can work as a Pop-Socket-like grip as well as a stand that rotates 360-degrees, which makes it easy to view your iPhone 12 in either landscape or portrait modes. It comes with a sticker so it can work with non-MagSafe iPhones, too. You can buy in four different colors: yellow, orange, black or blue.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

NightWatch for Apple Watch

Courtesy

The NightWatch is the ideal little gadget for anybody who uses (or wants to use) their Apple Watch as a bedside clock. It's a dock for your Apple Watch that uses your existing Apple Watch charger, but its design magnifies your Apple Watch’s display so you can actually see it. It amplifies sound, as well, so when the alarm goes off, you can really hear it.

Price: $50

SHOP NOW

Naim Audio Solstice Special Edition

Courtesy

Naim Audio, the high-end British audio company that's best known for its beautiful wireless speaker systems, announced its first-ever turntable. It's called the Solstice and it's more of turntable package, consisting of a turntable, phono stage and a dedicated power supply to power it all. The Solstice is very much a turntable designed for serious audiophiles. It's built with a high-mass aluminum platter, multiple levels of mechanical decoupling and a self-calibrating motor drive system. It's also more expensive than most cars.

Naim is going to release 500 of these limited edition Solstice turntable systems. They're available for preorder now, and will be released in late July.

Price: $20,000

LEARN MORE

Xbox Gaming Monitors

Courtesy

Microsoft announced three upcoming gaming monitors from its 'Designed for Xbox' program that, as you might've guessed, as optimized for the Xbox Series X console (as well as the Xbox Series S). The three monitors are from from Acer, Asus and Philips (in the photo), and they all support HDMI 2.1 technology, which enables them to play 4K games with a 120Hz refresh rate. All three of these monitors will be available to preorder later this summer. You can learn about specific pricing in the link below.

Price: $950 — $1,600

LEARN MORE

Wyze Sense Climate Sensor + Leak Sensor

Courtesy

Wyze announced new smart home sensors that are designed to work with its budget DIY security system. There's a Climate Sensor (pictured) that Wyze sells in three-packs, each of which tracks the temperature and humidity of a certain room. And there's a Leak Sensor that Wyze also sells in three-packs, each of which is meant to be positioned underneath a sink, dishwasher or washer machine and will notify you if there's a leak in your home. (You must already have Wyze's Home Monitoring System for these new sensors to work.)

Price: $30 (3-pack)

SHOP NOW

Sumiko RS78 Stylus

Courtesy

Sumiko announced three new phono cartridges and one new stylus this week, each of which are positioned as audiophile upgrades for people who already have a turntable system. There's the Blue Point No. 3 High ($499) and Blue Point No. 3 Low ($499) phono cartridges, which are replacing the company's previous Blue Point No. 2. There's a limited-edition phono cartridge to celebrate Sumiko’s 40th anniversary, called the Celebration 40 ($2,799). And there's the RS78 stylus ($129), which is the company's first 78 RPM stylus that's geared for vintage recording enthusiasts.



Price: $129

SHOP NOW

Alpha Bike Mount for AirTag

Courtesy

This is one of the first AirTag mounts we've seen that's specifically designed for a bike. It fits under the bike's standard water bottle cages, so it doesn't look weird or add much extra bulk. It also has a very low profile so there's a good chance, if your bike gets stolen, the thief won't even notice it.

Price: $40

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io