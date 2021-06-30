This Powerful Dock Might Be the Ultimate Mac Mini Accessory

Satechi just announced a new stand-and-hub combo that's optimized for the M1 Mac mini, but it also has a neat trick. As its name gives away, the brand-new Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD Enclosure ($100) has a hidden enclosure for M.2 SATA SSD storage (which all recent Macs have). This means you can more affordably add storage to your Mac mini — because M.2 SATA SSD storage is typically cheaper than buying an external hard drive — and you can hide it so it won't cluttering up your desk space.

The other reason that Satechi claims that its stand-and-hub combo is optimized for the M1 Mac mini is that comes in a silver finish, which is the exact same silver finish as the M1 Mac mini. Other than that, the new stand-and-hub is exactly the same as the previous stand-and-hub combo that Satechi announced in 2019 — which you can buy on Amazon for $80, which is $20 cheaper than the new model.

Like that previous model, the stand-and-hub combo sits flush underneath your M1 Mac mini, connects via a single USB-C connection, and adds a bunch of much-need ports, including a USB-C data port (5Gbps), three USB-A ports (5Gbps), both micro SD and SD card readers, and a headphone jack.

Lastly, Satechi is running a 15-percent off deal on the new Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD Enclosure, which drops the price to a more manageable $85. The deal, whcih runs through July 7, only works if you order from Satechi's website (not Amazon) and you apply the code MACMINISSD at checkout.



