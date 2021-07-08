This $50 USB-C Dock Is a Productivity Beast

Plugable just announced a beast of USB-C charging hub that's also pretty darn cheap. It's called the USBC-HUB7BC ($49) and it has seven different USB-A ports, all of which can charge and transfer data (up to 5Gbps) at the same time, which very few charging hubs that are this cheap can do.

The 7-in-1 hub comes with USB-A (3.0) and USB-C adapter cable, too, so you can easily hook it up to your newer USB-C laptop or older laptop with a USB-A connection. Basically, it can work with any Mac or Windows laptop.

Plugable

It might be overkill for most people, but the other cool thing about the USBC-HUB7BC hub is that it's designed to be stackable with other USBC-HUB7BC hubs. So you can easily buy two or three of these hubs to get an extra 14 or 21 extra USB-A ports, meaning you can charge a lot of devices simultaneously.

The only real downside of Plugable's new 7-in-1 charging hub is that there's no ports other than USB-A, so you'll need an adpter if you want to connect a special peripheral such as a SD card reader.

The Plugable USBC-HUB7BC is available on Amazon right now for $49, but there's a special $10-off deal at launch so you can pick one up for even cheaper.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io