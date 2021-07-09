5 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar

It was a short week thanks to the July 4th holiday, but that didn't stop the new tech gadgets from rolling out. From a Nintendo announcing an upcoming Switch console to DJI's latest handheld gimbal — here's what you need to know.



Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

Nintendo

Nintendo announced that will be releasing a new Switch console on October 8. It's not the Switch Pro that many fans were hoping for, unfortunately, as it's not going to output 4K when docked to a 4K TV. Instead, the new Switch is going be the first with an OLED display, so its picture should be a little better (specifically, it should produce deeper blacks and have better contrast). It's expected to have better speakers and a more adjustable kickstand. Other than that, the OLED model will be the same as regular Switch — just $50 more expensive.

Price: $350

LEARN MORE







Plugable USBC-HUB7BC hub

Plugable

This is a first-of-its-kind of docking station. It has seven USB-A ports, all of which can charge and transfer data (up to 5Gbps) at the same time. It comes with USB-A (3.0) and USB-C adapter cable, too, so it can work with a newer USB-C laptop or older laptop with a USB-A connection. And its stackable design means you can add two (or three) in case you (or a classroom) need to charge a bunch of devices simultaneously.

Price: $49

SHOP NOW





DJI Pocket 2 Sunset White

Courtesy

DJI released the Pocket 2 back in late 2020. It was the second-generation version of the company's popular handheld gimbal that was designed for vlogging. The new model still shot 4K video, but DJI gave it several meaningful upgrades, including a bigger sensor, a better lens (with a wider field-of-view and more zoom) and an improved microphone array. But whereas you could only get the Pocket 2 in black, the company has released a "sunset white" version.

Price: $439 (sold withe combo kit)

SHOP NOW





Kensington StudioCaddy

Courtesy

The StudioCaddy is neat little charging dock for your various Apple devices. It plugs into the wall for power, and has an integrated charging stand for your iPhone and a wireless charging pad for your AirPods Pro (or AirPods, should they support wireless charging). There are USB-C and USB-A ports on the side of the device to simultaneously charge your MacBook and iPad. And, thanks to its modular design, you can add vertical stands to hold said MacBook and iPad without taking up much desk space.

Price: $179

SHOP NOW





Nothing Ear (1)

Courtesy

Nothing, a tech company started by one of the co-founders of OnePlus, revealed this week that it's gearing up to release its first hardware product on July 27. It's going to be a pair of wireless earbuds called the Nothing Ear (1) — and people are hyped about them. According to a TechCrunch exclusive interview, the new earbuds will cost $99 and deliver active noise-cancellation and other "leading features." Not only that, but are expected to be tiny and transparent, as you can see in the above picture (which was shared by Nothing's Instagram account).

Price: $99

LEARN MORE

