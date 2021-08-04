The Best Headphones To Help You Sleep Through the Night

There are many reasons why you'd want headphones that are specifically designed to be worn while you sleep. Maybe your partner snores doesn't like the idea of a speaker or white noise machine playing. Maybe you live in a city apartment or next to busy road, so it never gets truly quiet at night. Or maybe you just like listening to a podcast, audiobook or soothing sounds while you sleep.

The problem with normal headphones or earbuds is that they tend to fall off your ears while you sleep. They're not designed for people who sleep on their sides or move around during the night. Or maybe they're just not that comfortable. Thankfully, sleep headphones are specifically engineered to solve all those problems. And then some. Here are some of the best options out there.

Bose Sleepbuds II



The Sleepbuds II are wireless earbuds that are specifically designed to block out noises — like a snoring partner, loud neighbors and other miscellaneous sounds — while you sleep. They can't stream music, but they do play sounds that are engineered to cancel out the sound frequencies that disturb your sleep. These sounds include rustling leaves, ocean waves and blowing wind. You select these sounds in the Bose Sleep app. Yes, at $249, the Sleepbuds II are definitely on the premium side, but there are few other sleep headphones that are as sophisticated and as comfortable.



Amazfit Zenbuds

The Amazfit Zenbuds are a more affordable alternative to the Bose Sleepbuds II — and if they fit your ears, they're probably even a better bet. Like the Sleepbuds II, these sleep-masking earbuds can't stream music from your smartphone, but play relaxing sounds that are specifically designed to block out ambient noises and help you sleep. The Zenbuds are unique because they have built-in sensors for sleep-tracking and it shuts off the sounds after it detects that you've fallen asleep. The only downside is that the U-shaped in-ear design might not be as comfortable for some.

Hoomband Wireless

The Hoomband Wireless is a headband-style pair of headphones that wrap around your head — it eliminates the problem of earbuds falling out while you sleep, which is especially nice for people with weirdly-shaped ears or move around a lot at night. It works like a traditional pair of wireless headphones; so you can listen to music from any streaming service. There's also an app where you can access to sounds that have been specifically engineered to block out sound while you sleep.

AcousticSheep SleepPhones Wireless



The SleepPhones Wireless are another headband-style pair of headphones that designed for people who sleep on their sides. The flat speaker slip into padded slots on either side of the headband, which is light enough to cover your eyes and used as a face mask. There's no special companion app that provides special sounds, but it does work as a traditional Bluetooth headset so you can stream whatever music you like. It's available in three sizes (small/medium/large) and in either a warm fleece or light breathable fabric.

Moonbow Bedphones Wireless

The Bedphones Wireless are specially-designed earphones for sleep. The earpads are very thin and they have an integrated earhook so that they stay on your ears at night. They work like traditionally Bluetooth wireless earbuds so you can stream whatever music you like. And there's a remote control integrated right into the wire to allow you to adjust volume or skip tracks.

