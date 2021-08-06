7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

This week, Apple finally made its wireless keyboard with Touch ID available for standalone purchase (but it's not meant for all Mac computers). Google gave us a preview of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — check out The Verge's coverage — but is waiting until a later date to "officially" announce them and make them available. And Google Maps brought over a bunch of cool features over to the iPhone.

There were a lot of new tech gadgets that were "officially" announced, as well.

JBL L52 Classic

The JBL L52 Classic are the company's newest vintage-inspired bookshelf speakers. They're effectively a smaller and cheaper version of the company's $2,500 L82 Classic, which were released last year. They have the same walnut wood veneer enclosure and striking foam grille (available in black, blue or orange), only the L52 Classic will be small enough to actually fit on your bookshelf. They'll go on sale sometime this fall.

Price: $1,000

Google's Nest Cameras + Video Doorbell

Google announced an entirely new line of Nest smart home cameras this week. There are four new models to choose from — a Nest Cam ($99) for indoors use, a battery-powered Nest Cam ($180) that can be used inside or outside, and the Nest Cam with floodlight ($280) — that are replacing the company's older Nest IQ cameras. Each of these new cameras has a similar-yet-slightly-softer design and is more feature-packed than their predecessors. They're slightly more affordable, too.

Additionally, Google announced a new battery-powered video doorbell to replace the Nest Hello. It's called the Nest Doorbell ($180). Like the new speakers, the new video doorbell has been upgraded with improved features like better face, animal and object recognition.

Everything is available for preorder right now.



Price: $99 — $280

Klipsch T5 II ANC

The Klipsch T5 II ANC are the company's newest wireless earbuds and they share a similar look, feel and name to their 2019-released predecessors, the T5 II. The new models add active noise-cancellation (as the name gives away), but Klispch also gave these new buds a couple other improvements, including wireless charging, hands-free gesture controls, better overall sound quality (thanks to a redesigned driver) and the ability to tweak the EQ settings via a companion app. They are available to purchase right now.

Price: $299

8BitDo Remote for Xbox

If your Xbox (Series X, Series S and One) is your family's primary streaming device, you might want to invest in a remote other than a gaming controller — it's definitely easier for non-gamers to use. That's where 8BitDo's newest remotes come in. They're officially license to work with Xbox as each remote has a dedicated Home button to wake your Xbox. 8BitDo offers a "short" and "long" models, the latter of which costs $5 more and comes with an additional number pad. Both remotes are available for preorder now.

Price: $20 —$25

JBL L75ms Music System

The JBL L75ms has similar retro vibes to the company's also-just-announced L52 Classic, but it's a much more modern system. It's actually a five-channel powered speaker system — two tweeters, two woofers and a midrange driver — that's capable of streaming high-resolution audio (up to 32-bit/192kHz). It's also extremely versatile. You can connect to your TV (via HDMI ARC) or your turntable (thanks to its built-in phono preamp). It also supports a range of streaming options, including AirPlay 2, Chromecast or Bluetooth. It'll go on sale sometime this fall.

Price: $1,500

HP 2021 X-Series of Gaming Monitors

HP revealed its 2021 lineup of X-Series gaming monitors this week — and there are seven of them. They range in includes 27-inch and 34-inch gaming monitors that have flat and curved screens, screen resolutions that are either 1080p or 1440p, and come in prices ranging from $260 to $460. Each monitor has the same number of ports, support for the VESA mounts (which can be lowered or raised) and a panel with the same peak brightness.

Price: $260 — $260

Logitech Zone True Wireless Earbuds

The interesting thing about Logitech's newest wireless earbuds, the Zone True Wireless, is that they were designed with a specific type of people in mind: somebody who spends a lot of time on video conferences. They are the first wireless earbuds that certified to be used with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which basically means that have certain features that work well with all three platforms. For instance, there's a dedicated button for muting yourself. The earbuds also come with a USB receiver (just like most of the company's wireless mice), which promises better connectivity. And each earbud has three-mic array for tip-top sound quality.

The Zone True Wireless are available for preorder now and will ship sometime this fall.

Price: $299

