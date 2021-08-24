Why You Should Buy A Remote for Your Xbox

You may be thinking, "Why would I want a media remote for my Xbox when I already have a Xbox controller? Plus, I already have too many remotes."

The truth is that you likely don't need a media remote if you use your Xbox exclusively for gaming. But if you use your Xbox as streaming box (for watching apps like Netflix or HBO Max) or playing Blu-rays — a media remote can be a godsend.

The main benefit of a media remote is that it makes it easier to navigate streaming apps on your Xbox for non-gamers. We all know how clunky the controller's joysticks and D-Pad can be and, if you live with your parents or maybe a spouse, they'd probably prefer a more traditional remote. Lastly, it prevents you from having to drain the battery life of your controller.

Microsoft does make its own media remote for Xbox. It's good and affordable, but it's also been around for quite some time. The nice thing is there are number of third-party makers who also media remotes for Xbox that work great, look a little different and are still very affordable.



PDP Gaming Remote Control

PDP PDP Gaming Remote Control amazon.com $19.99 SHOP NOW

Released in 2020, the PDP GamingRemote Control is an IR-based remote that was specifically designed to work with Xbox (One, Series X and Series S) consoles. It has a simple controls that include A, B, X and Y buttons (just like a controller), which gamers will appreciate. Also, it has motion-action backlit keys, which will help you use the remote in a dark room. It runs on two AAA batteries.

Xbox One Media Remote

Microsoft Xbox One Media Remote gamestop.com $14.99 SHOP NOW

The Xbox One Media Remote has been around for years. It has nice backlit keys and simple controls. It works via an IR blaster (not Bluetooth), meaning you need to direct line of sight to your Xbox for controls to work. It requires two AAA batteries and yes, it'll work with the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as older Xbox Ones.

8Bitdo Media Remote (Short Edition)

8Bitdo 8Bitdo Media Remote (Short Edition) amazon.com $19.99 SHOP NOW

8BitDo is best known for making new wireless gaming controllers that look like the retro controllers of old, but now they've released two officially licensed media remotes for Xbox. This "Short Edition" version has the same kind of Home button that's on the latest Xbox consoles, and pressing it instantly wakes your Xbox. It has A, B, X and Y buttons just like a controller, and quick buttons for playback.

8Bitdo Media Remote (Long Edition)

8Bitdo 8Bitdo Media Remote (Long Edition) amazon.com $24.99 SHOP NOW

The "Long Edition" version is exactly the same as the company's "Short Edition" remote (above), but it's longer, includes a number pad and comes in black instead of white. It's also $5 more expensive. Other than that, it has great wake button and intuitive backlit buttons.

