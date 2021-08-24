Today's Top Stories
Have T-Mobile? You Might Be Getting a Free Year of Apple TV+

Here's how to check.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
T-Mobile

If you're on T-Mobile's Magenta and Magenta Max cell phone plans (or a legacy Sprint plan), there's a good chance you can get a year subscription to Apple TV+ for free. That's because, starting August 25 (tomorrow), T-Mobile will start offering this exclusive deal. It isn't just for new customers or people who haven't subscribed to Apple TV+ yet. Anybody on these plans can take advantage of it.

If you're currently on either T-Mobile's Magenta and Magenta Max plans and you already subscribe to Apple TV+, you still jump on this deal. Once claimed, your Apple TV+ subscription payments ($4.99/month) will be paused and you'll get the next 12 months for free. If you're already on a free trial, this promotion will tack on another 12 months to your existing free trial of Apple TV+.

This is a big deal because long free trials of Apple TV+ are now hard to come. Apple ended its promotion where you get a year free of Apple TV+ with a purchase of a new device (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac) this past July; you now only get a three-month free trail when you purchase one of those devices.

This deal also comes at an opportune time because more and more people are actually paying for Apple TV+. Most of those initial year-long free trials — which Apple had been offering to anybody who purchased a new Apple device since late 2019 — have now ended. So if you want to watch the new season of Ted Lasso for free, this is the best Apple TV+ promotions going right now.

Again, the promotion starts tomorrow (August 25). You check to see if you're eligible for the free trail off by going to the promotional page on T-Mobile's website.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
