How and When To Watch Apple's iPhone 13 Event Today

It's finally Apple Day -- the long-awaited unveiling of the iPhone 13 is finally here. We expect to see the new flagship telephone, along with a new Apple Watch Series 7 with a fresh design, and maybe even some new AirPods. We'll have you covered with a summary later today, but if you'd like to watch for yourself, here's how.

Streaming Apple events used to be tricky, and would require using Safari to watch a stream on Apple.com or using an Apple TV. Both of those options still work, but Apple has also taken to streaming its events on YouTube which means all you have to do is tune in below at 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET to catch the whole event.

