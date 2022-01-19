This Is the Cleaning Solution That Apple Uses to Make Its Devices Look Spotless

When you go into an Apple Store, have you ever wondered how all of the devices on show — be it the latest iPhones, iPads or Macs — look shiny and spotless? There's no fingerprints anywhere despite the fact that troves of people touch them each day? How?

Well, according toThe Shopping Expert on TikTok, all Apple Stores use this cleaning solution by Whoosh! It's fairly inexpensive — costing less than $20 for a 16.9 ounce bottle — and anybody can buy right now on Amazon. Check out the video below.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Shopping Expert claims that Whoosh!'s cleaning solution is the only one that is certified by Apple to use in all its stores. It's odorless and completely free of alcohol or ammonia. And it's safe to use on all your electronic devices. Just pair it with a microfiber cloth.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit amazon.com $18.99 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io