5 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

The big event of the week was Samsung Unpacked, where the company announced its 2022 lineup of smartphones and tablets (you can learn more below). There was a big Nintendo Direct event as well, where it showed off some of the upcoming games for the Switch. Instagram rolled out a new "Your Activity" tab so that users can view and manage their activity. And, there were strong rumors that Apple's next big event is set to take place on March 8.

We've rounded up all the best new gadgets that were announced this week:

BenQ EX3410R Ultrawide Curved Monitor

BenQ

BenQ announced its newest ultra-wide curved monitor for gaming: the BenQ EX3410R. The 34-inch monitor has 1000R of curvature — which is intense, and really wraps around you — to create an extremely immersive experience. It also is packed with a gaming-specific features: 4K (3440X1440) resolution, super-fast 144Hz refresh rates, support for 1ms MPRT (for motion blur) and AMD FreeSync Premium technology (for low latency mouse control). It's available now.

Price: $630

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the company's new "best of the best" flagship smartphone. It has the most top-of-the-line features of any new Samsung smartphone, plus it adds the power and productivity features that were previously reserved for Samsung's Note line. That's right — it comes integrated with a new low-latency S Pen. (This also likely means Samsung is fully abandoning its Note line.) Compared to all of Samsung's new smartphones, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is decked out the largest AMOLED display (6.8 inches), the biggest battery (5,000mAh), the best and most capable camera system (now with 108-megapixel wide lens, capable of shooting 8K video, 100x zoom and a bunch AI-driven features) and the best built-in speakers, with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available for pre-order starting today (February 9) and be everywhere on February 25. (Samsung's other two flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22 ($800+) and S22+ ($1,000), are also both available for pre-order now.

Price: $1,200+

Samsung Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung

Samsung announced three new tablets this week — the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra — but the "Ultra" is the standout. Thanks to a 14.6" AMOLEDdisplay, a thin design, a super fast 4nm processor (same as the new Galaxy smartphones) and a really advanced camera system, it's by far the most impressive tablet that Samsung has ever created. Throw in capabilities with an S Pen and attachable keyboard, and the Tab S8 Ultra looks to be a true competitor to Apple's high-end iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra are all available pre-order beginning today.

Price: $1,100+

McIntosh MA9500 and MA8950 Integrated Amplifiers

McInstosh

McIntosh announced two new super-high-end integrated amplifiers, the MA8950 (pictured) and MA9500, which are new-and-improved versions of its previous MA8900 and MA9000, respectively. Both 2022 models have been upgraded with improved dynamic performance, more power and integrated with the company's newest DA2 module (which adds a quad-balanced 32-bit DAC) for even higher-resolution playback. They're also Roon ready. If you're an uber-audiophile with deep pockets, both these components will be available to order this month.

Price: $9,000 — $12,000

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

CalDigit

CalDigit's latest Thunderbolt 4 Dock, the TS4, is for designed for the ultimate Mac power user. It connects via USB-C and is decked out with 14 ports, which is the the most ports that CalDigit has ever put in dock. It has 98-watts of pass through power, meaning it connect and power most of your peripherals. And it supports dual 4K monitors at 60fps. It's a true productivity beast. And it's available to order now.

Price: $360

