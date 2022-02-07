Apple traditionally has at least one big hardware event in the spring — and, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this year's upcoming event is set to take place on Tuesday, March 8th — in other words, just a month away.

At past spring hardware events, Apple has announced its first M1-based iMac and M1-based iPad Pros, AirTags and an updated Apple TV (all in 2021), as well as the updated and redesigned iPhone SE (in 2020).

There are a lot of rumors floating around about upcoming products that Apple is working on — new AirPods Pro? new external monitors? AR/VR glasses? — but this event will likely focus on a new Mac mini and a new iPad Air. Plus, there might be another surprise (or two).

Here's what you need to know.

We'll probably see Apple announce a new affordable iPhone

Apple

Apple hasn't given us a new iPhone SE in almost two years — but that looks set to change in the very near future. The iPhone SE that was released in spring 2020 borrowed the design of the iPhone 8 (released in 2017) and the name of the original iPhone SE (released in 2016), but it packed new guts, a new camera and some new features (like wireless charging).

The rumored 2022 iPhone SE is expected to start at the same entry-level price point ($399), but Apple will presumably deck it out with a new processor, new camera — and, most significantly, support for 5G internet. It's expected to have the same design as the 2020 iPhone SE (so, no support for MagSafe).

We'll likely see Apple announce a new iPad Air

Apple

The iPad Air was last updated in September 2020. At the time, Apple decked it out with a drastically new design so that it more closely resembled the iPad Pro (meaning it got a more edge-to-edge display, a new camera system, USB-C charging instead of Lightning, and support for most of the same accessories as the iPad Pro).

The 2022 iPad Air isn't expected to change so drastically — in fact, it will likely have the same exact design — but Apple is expected to give it an updated processor, a new camera system and bring in support for 5G.

Apple might finally announce a high-end Mac mini

Apple

The upcoming spring hardware event is likely to more heavily focus on the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, but it's likely that Apple will also announce a new Mac mini. Don't expect a change of design, but it's likely that Apple will finally give pro-users the option to get a Mac mini with its higher-end M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. (Apple the first M1-based Mac mini in late 2020.)

Apple could announce a new iMac Pro

Apple

It's been heavily rumored that Apple is working on a new-and-improved iMac Pro, which was first launched in 2017 and then oddly discontinued last year in March 2021. If true, the new iMac Pro will get a complete redesign so that it looks similar to the new colorful 24-inch iMac, but in a 27-inch model.

Apple will deck it out with a much higher-end display (likely similar to its current Pro Display XDR) and its higher-end M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. However, this spring event is more likely to focus on the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, so Apple could hold off on the returning iMac Pro for a later date.



