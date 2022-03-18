6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

This week, it was revealed that CD sales grew for the first time in 2021 for the first time in 17 years. There were fresh iPhone 14 rumors that not all new models will be getting a new chipset. And it was confirmed that the HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming apps will merge into one (although there's no date set yet).

And, as always, a bunch of new gadgets were announced this week. Here's what you need to know.

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX

The MagniFi Mini AX is a tiny soundbar — 14.5-inches long, to be exact — that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It has basically everything you'd want in a modern soundbar, including a eARC connection and support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Chromecast) streaming. And it comes with a wireless subwoofer. For $500, it seems like a great home theater upgrade for anybody with a smaller TV.

Price: $500

1More ComfoBuds Mini

The 1More ComfoBuds Mini are a super tiny pair of wireless earbuds that rest almost entirely in your ear. Despite their small size, they pack more premium features like active noise-canceling (ANC) and transparency modes. Each earbud gets around five hours of battery life with ANC turned on, with the charging case adding a total of 15 total extra hours of playtime. They cost just $100.

Price: $100

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga (2022)

Lenovo announced its refreshed line of laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles, the ThinPad X13 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga, respectively, that will get released later in June. Both laptops will have the same general design, but will be decked out with improved Intel processor, graphics cards and connectivity (support forWi-Fi 6E). They'll start shipping this June.

Price: $1,119+

Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K PRO-UHD

Epson's newest home theater projector is essentially a more affordable and slightly dimmer version of the $5,000 Pro Cinema LS12000 that it released last month. The Home Cinema LS11000 is long-throw projector that can deliver a 4K picture and it supports 120Hz refresh rates. And, according to the company, it can produce a 300-inch picture — ginormous.

Price: $3,999

Tivoli Model One BT (Black)

Tivoli Audio announced a new version of its Model One. It's exactly the same as before — an AM/FM radio and that also works as powered Bluetooth speaker — but now comes in a beautiful black oak finish.

Price: $200

Samsung S95B 4K QD-OLED TV

Samsung announced its first OLED TVs (which are also integrated with its Quantum Dot technology) at this year's CES — they're finally getting ready to ship. These 4K QD-OLED TVs are designed to go toe-to-toe with LG's OLED TVs, but deliver an even brighter picture with more vibrant colors. That said, these new TVs are going to demand a pretty steep price tag. The Samsung S95B is the first of these special TVs to arrive (shipping set to start in April). It'll be available in 55" and 65" models.

Price: $2,400 — $3,500

