8 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

This week was filled with rumors surrounding Apple's and Sonos's upcoming releases. On top of that, a bunch new tech products were announced, including innovative wireless earbuds by Sony and Audio-Technica, new projectors by and LG Epson, a host of high-end audio components by Marantz and McIntosh.

Here's what you need to know.

Sony LinkBuds

Sony

The Sony LinkBuds are new wireless earbuds with an innovative design: there's a physical hole to let outside sounds in. The idea is that it's like an always-on transparency mode, so you can hear your music while also the world around you. Additionally, the LinkBuds are among the smallest wireless earbuds you can buy. They're available now in either white or black.

Price: $178

Olympus OM System OM-1

Olympus

Olympus (recently acquired by OM Digital Solutions) announced its first-ever Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera: the OM System OM-1. The compact shooter packs a 20-megapixel stacked CMOS sensor, an advanced autofocus system with high-speed shooting capabilities (up to 120fps), as well as 4K video (at 60fps) capture. It also has a IP53 weather-resistance rating. It's available for preorder now, with shipping expected to start in March.

Price: $2,199 (body); $2,799 (w/12-40mm f/2.8 PRO II lens kit)

Marantz Model 40n

Marantz

Marantz announced a new integrated amplifier, the Model 40n, that's designed to drive high-end loudspeakers — it can deliver 70-watts per channel at 8 ohms — and be the central hub of your new-age hi-fi system. The Model 40n supports most a wide variety of connectivities, both wireless (including Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect and Bluetooth) and analog (HDMI ARC, phono, optical and coaxial). It'll be available in two finishes (black or silver) this March.

Price: $2,500

Sumiko Wellfleet Phono Cartridge

Sumiko

The Sumiko Wellfleet is the company's newest MM phono cartridge that's designed for hi-fi tinkerers who are looking to upgrade their current turntable. The Wellfleet has a nude elliptical diamond stylus that, according to Sumiko, eliminates the bonding between the stylus tip and shank and reduces tip mass, resulting in even more accurate signal. It's available now.

Price: $449

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW

Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica announced a new pair of wireless earbuds with a standout feature: truly killer battery life. Each ATH-CKS50TW earbuds has a 20-hour battery life. Add in the case and they can deliver a total of 50 hours of juice. (For context, Apple's newest and longest-lasting AirPods 3 get up to six hours per earbud and a total of 30 hours with the charging case.) This impressive battery life of Audio-Technica's newest wireless earbuds is with active noise-cancellation turned off, however; when turned on, the ATH-CKS50TW is still get a pretty awesome 15 hours per earbud.

Price: $200

McIntosh MX180 A/V Processor

McIntosh

The McIntosh MX180 is no ordinary AV receiver. It's a super high-end component designed for people who are spending a small fortune on home theater system(s). It's 4K- and 8K-ready, so you know it's ready for a current or future entertainment system (optimized for either 15.1 or 9.1.6 surround sound speaker configurations). It supports all the new-age surround sound formats including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro and Auro-3D. And it's got the typical black and silver finish, with illuminating blue and green lights that all high-end McIntosh components are known for.

Price: $17,000

LG CineBeam HU715Q

LG

The LG CineBeam HU715Q is the company's newest short-throw projector that's capable of delivering a 120-inch picture (huge) with 4K resolution while just being a few inches away from your wall. The CineBeam HU715Q comes with built-in webOS (so it works access your favorite streaming apps just like with a smart TV) and it packs a built-in 2.2 speaker system so you might not even need a soundbar. It'll be available in the coming months.

Price: $3,000

Epson Pro Cinema LS12000

Epson

The Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 is the company's newest long-throw project that's optimized for gaming. It comes with a single HDMI 2.1 port and is able to deliver a 4K picture at up to 120fps, making it ideal for the Xbox Series X or PS5. And even though its expensive, its $5K price tag actually makes it considerably more affordable that the competition.

Price: $5,000

