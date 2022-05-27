5 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



This week, Apple released a number of colorful Apple Watch straps ahead of Pride month (starting in June). Samsung announced that its Galaxy smartwatches can finally integrated with Google Assistant. And there were fresh reports that Apple would be bringing back the big HomePod. There were several notable gadgets releases, too.

Corsair Voyager a1600

After nearly two decades of making high-end components and peripherals for gaming, Corsair finally announced its first-ever gaming laptop. The Voyager a1600 is destined to be a powerhouse of a gaming laptop that runs on an AMD Ryzen 6000-series CPU and packs AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics. Maybe most interestingly, it features a Touch Bar-esque screen with ten "S-keys" above its Function keys; these S-Keys are powered by Elgato's Stream Deck software and allows gamers can customize for easy live stream controls.

There's no release date at this time, but you can reserve the Voyager a1600 via the company's website.



Price: $2,700 — $3,000

Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini

Logitech announced a pair of wireless mechanical keyboards, the MX Mechanical and the MX Mechanical Mini, that are designed to perfectly partner its MX Master mouse. The two keyboards feature the same switches that you'll find on its high-end gaming keyboards, and the neat thing is that Logitech gives you the option to buy the keyboards with your preference of sound and clicky-ness: tactile quiet, linear or clicky (you can test out how each sounds on the company's website).

Price: $150 — $170

Insta360 Sphere

The Insta360 Sphere is a 360-degree camera that's specially designed to be strapped around either of DJI's Air 2 and Air 2S drones — it doesn't block any of its tracking or object avoidance sensors. When attached, the Sphere is able to capture an immersive 360-degree while also making the drone appear to completely invisible and non-obstructive to the shot.

Price: $430

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

First announced at CES 2022, Samsung's Odyssey Neo G8 is officially available to preorder now and will officially start shipping on June 6th. The gorgeous 32-inch curved monitor has a Quantum Mini-LED display that supports HDR and has a super high 2,0000 nit peak brightness. And, most importantly, it's the first 4K monitor to have a 240Hz refresh rate.

Price: $1,500

64 Audio Hi-Res Extension Cable

64 Audio is best known for its super high-end in-ear monitors designed for music professionals, but this week the hi-fi company announced something a little more affordable: a 10-foot extension cable that supports high-resolution audio. It's the ideal accessory for anybody who wants a little extra slack between their studio-quality headphones their computer monitor.

Price: $100

