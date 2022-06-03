5 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

This week, Sonos officially rolled out its smart voice assistant — called Sonos Voice Control — to all of its smart-enabled speakers. (Sonos also is having a huge refurbished speaker sale, for those interested in a pretty great deal.) Harry Styles's most recent record, Harry’s House, became the best-selling vinyl record of recent times (beating out Taylor Swift). And there were fresh rumors that Apple's next "Pro" iPhone could have an always-on display. But there were a bunch of other new gadgets announced this week, as well.



Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm

Fujifilm announced its newest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera, the X-H2S, which is the successor to its 2018-released X-H1. The new model has a larger 26.2-megapixel sensor and some impressive fast-shooting capabilities, including an up to 40/fps burst-shooting mode with continuous autofocus tracking. Fujifilm also announced announced several compatible lens, with the XF 18-120mm powered zoom ($899) — which we expect to be wildly popular — being the standout.

Price: $2,499 (body only)

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor

Dell

Consider this Dell's direct answer to Apple's Studio Display. The 4K monitor costs exactly the same, but is slightly larger (32" vs 27") and comes with a higher-resolution 4K webcam that uses AI technology (like Apple's Center Stage) that keeps you in focus and in frame during video chats. Like the Studio Display, Dell's monitor has built-in microphones and speakers, and connects to any laptop via a single USB-C connection. It ships in July.

Price: $1,599

Sennheiser TV Clear

Sennheiser

Sennheiser's newest pair of wireless earbuds are designed specifically for TV listening. They can wirelessly connect to any new or older TV (via built-in Bluetooth or a low-latency transmitter, respectively) and allow the user to listen at their preferred volume level. Additionally, they allow the wearer to tweak various sound settings, for instance if they want to lower the bass and make the dialogue more prominent. The catch? These new buds don't come cheap.

Price: $400

Pitaka MagEZ Case Pro for iPad mini 6

Courtesy

None of Apple's iPads currently support wireless charging, but Pitaka's new case allows you to wirelessly charge the iPad mini 6 in a MagSafe-like way; the case magnetically snaps onto the included charging pad and starts charging the iPad mini 6. The company also announced a new charging stand, the MagEZ Charging Stand ($129), that works with the same case and adds a Qi-wireless charging pad at its base so you can wireless charge another device, say your iPhone or AirPods Pro, at the same time as your tiny iPad. Unfortunately, Pitaka doesn't make a MagEZ case for any of Apple's other iPads.

Price: $79

Focusrite Vocaster Series

Courtesy

Focusrite is well-known for its high-quality recording equipment designed for music and audio professionals. The company's latest Vocaster line, however, is aimed at podcasters just starting out. There are two standalone interfaces to choose from, both of which have tools for adjusting gain, enhancing and muting sounds, and easily adding pre-recorded sounds (for intros and outros). The Vocaster One (shown) is designed for the solo podcaster, while the Vocaster Two is more designed podcasters with two hosts or guests. You can also purchase bundles of each that include headphones, mics and various cables.

Price: $200 — $300

