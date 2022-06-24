For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

This week, Google rolled out a big update and redesign to Google News — here's how to try it (and chance it back if you don't like it). Ikea launched out a new virtual design tool that lets you see how its furniture will look in your house before you buy. If you have a Fitbit, there's a new Sleep Profile feature that characterizes you as a cartoon animal based on how you sleep.

Additionally, there were a bunch of new gadgets that were announced (and released), too. Here's what you need to know.

Master & Dynamic MW75

Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic announced its newest flagship noise-canceling headphones, the MW75, which are the direct successor to the 2019-released MW65 — and they're a big change. They have a new design, a ton of improved features (including adaptive noise-cancellation and support for a companion app) and a hefty new $599 price tag. They are one of the most expensive pairs of noise-canceling headphones out there, but they are also one of the best and most beautiful. They will be available for purchase in several different finishes on June 28.

Read our review of the M&D MW75, here.

Price: $599

Moment Anamorphic Lens Adapter

Moment

Moment, a company best known for its mobile photography accessories, announced an anamorphic lens adapter for mirrorless and DSLR cameras. It easily screws into the filter thread of any of your camera's lenses and turns it into an 1.33x anamorphic lens. If you're a photographer looking a larger picture with mesmeric flare that anamorphic lens are known for, this is what you want.

Moment launched the Anamorphic Lens Adapter on Kickstarter. The "early bird" pledges can order it for $999 and it's expected to ship this December. When it goes fully retail, it's expected to cost $1,299.

Price: $999+

RiotPWR Mobile Controller for iOS (Xbox Edition)

RiotPWR

RiotPWR and Xbox have teamed up to create an Xbox edition controller designed to allow you to play Xbox games (via Xbox Cloud Gaming) on your iPhone. The controller is identical to the latest Xbox controllers, but with a mount and Lightning connector to hold and charge your iPhone while you play. It's available for preorder now, with an official release slated for August 1.

Price: $63

Anker Soundcore Sport X10

Anker

The Soundcore Sport X10 are ear-hook style wireless earbuds, meaning that they wrap around your ears to better grip and stay in place. There aren't that many of these ear-hook style wireless earbuds out there, admittedly, with Beats's $200 Powerbeats Pro being the most well known. However, at just $79, the Soundcore Sport X10 are a significantly more affordable alternative.

Price: $79

Twelve South HiRise3

Twelve South

The HiRise3 is the company's newest 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods (any model with a wireless charging case). It has a more compact and minimal design compared to other like-minded chargers. Additionally, it also fully supports MagSafe, meaning it can fast-charge any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. The only main downside is that the necessary 20-watt USB-C power adapter isn't included and will need to be purchased separately. It's available now in either black or white finishes.

Price: $100

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing

Nothing gave us a first glimpse of its first-ever smartphone: the Phone 1. The upcoming Android's most standout feature is the innovative lighting notification system located on its back. A different light pattern (and sound) will play depending on the person calling you or the app sending you the notification. The idea is that you'll be able to tell who is trying to reach you even if your smartphone is lying face down. There's no release date or price for the Phone 1, and unfortunately it looks like it this hyped smartphone won't be available in the US.

Price: TBD

