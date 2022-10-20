Today's Top Stories
Leica Is Reviving One of Its Most Iconic Film Cameras, the M6

The 2022 version of this classic 35mm rangefinder is basically identical to the original M6, just with a few modern improvements.

By Tucker Bowe
leica m6 camera
Courtesy

One of the most iconic film cameras is making a comeback. That's right, Leica has officially announced that it's bringing its legendary M6 out of retirement and back to the production lines. You'll be able to purchase the Leica M6 (2022 Edition) on November 3. It'll cost $5,295.

Leica stopped producing the original M6 almost 20 years ago, in 2002, but it has remained one of the most beloved film cameras ever. Film photographers loved this 35mm rangefinder for its compact size, easy controls and the iconic design of the M-body (very old school). And now that film photography is experiencing a reassurance, the company feels that it's the perfect time to reissue this classic.

leica m6 camera
Top view of the Leica M6 2022 Edition.
Courtesy
leica m6 camera
Rear view of the Leica M6 2022 Edition.
Courtesy

If you're wondering if Leica is changing much with the Leica M6 (2022 Edition) — the answer is "no." In fact, the only differences are that Leica is giving the new model a brighter viewfinder (it's the same viewfinder as the one in the Leica MP) and a new top plate coating to prevent patina (it's the same coating as the M11). The red dot logo says "Leitz" instead of "Leica," as well, paying homage to its German roots. And that's really it.

leica m6 camera
The 35mm rangefinder loads film the exact same way as the original M6.
Courtesy

The new Leica M6 has the same Leica M rangefinder body with a 0.72x magnification. It still has the same mechanical shutter with a max speed of 1/1000. It uses the same 3V battery as the original M6 (but since it's mechanical, you still don't need a battery to use the new M6). And it uses the same crank mechanism for winding film.

For the most part, Leica seems to be living by the classic adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Just reissue it.

Courtesy
Leica M6 (2022)
leicacamerausa.com
$5,295.00
SHOP NOW
