Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Vintage Film Cameras for Beginners

Whether you're new to photography or just film, these cameras are a great place to start.

By Eric Limer
vintage film camera and bag
robert readerGetty Images

Perhaps the greatest and most overwhelming part of vintage film photography is how many cameras there are to choose from. There are dozens of terrific options that serve a whole variety of needs, but here we'll focus on some of the best choices for beginners, to film photography and photography in general.

Related Stories
24 Great Vintage Cameras You Can Still Buy
Everything You Need For Film Photography

1. That Camera Your Grandpa/Mom/Uncle/Cousin Has Hanging Around

several antique film cameras
Education ImagesGetty Images

The best option for your first film camera is one you can already get your hands on for free. Too many retro cameras are sitting unused in basements and closets. You'll be doing the whole analog photography community by bringing one back into active use, providing it works and uses a type of film that's still in production. Odds are it won't be exactly what you're looking for, but it will help you figure out what you do want, and you can always set it loose on eBay to help you get the funds for an upgrade.

2. The Fully-Auto Point-and-Shoot: Nikon L35AF

nikon l35af
Courtesy

The Nikon L35AF is a great option for anyone looking for an iPhone-like experience, but with an analog twist. With a great 35mm f/2.8 lens, integrated flash and fully automatic exposure, this still-affordable plastic brick is a dead-simple point-and-shoot for people who don't want to shell out for trendier, increasingly overpriced options like the Contax T2 or Yashica T4. Best of all, it takes normal double AAs for batteries. Couldn't be easier.

SHOP NOW

3. The Zone-Focus Pocket Warrior: Olympus XA2

olympus xa2 camera
Courtesy

Another, slightly trendier and more expensive option (and my first film camera) is the Olympus XA2. Also a point and shoot with fully automatic exposure, the XA2 complicates the calculus of shooting with its zone-focus operation. No autofocus here; you have to eyeball the distance to target and select one of three focus zones you think it's in. That adds a little challenge for a novice, but a uniquely analog one. And the XA2's clamshell design makes it all but destined to live in your pocket for good. I can recommend it as a first film camera from personal experience.

SHOP NOW

4. The Anonymous, Affordable Fixed-Lens Rangefinder: Yashica MG-1

yashica mg 1 vintage camera
Courtesy

For shooters who'd prefer to have a little more to do, the Yashica MG-1 is one of many aperture-priority, fixed lens, manual-focus rangefinder cameras. With no help on the exposure (other than an LED that will warn you if you're severely over/under), it requires a little more technical know-how than pure point-and-shoot options, for better and for worse. There's nothing particularly special about it, but it's a (big, heavy) tank and can be had for quite cheap owing to its general anonymity, making it great for beginners. I got one at a flea market for $20 in 2019 and it was worth every penny and more. The manual calls for now-out-of-production mercury batteries to operate, but you can actually get it running just fine with 4 LR44s and some tinfoil to make the fit snug.

SHOP NOW

5. The Nigh-Indestructible Mechanical SLR: Pentax K-1000

pentax k 1000 vintage camera
Courtesy

One of the most popular film cameras ever made, the Pentax K-1000 is a fully manual SLR camera, compatible with a large, affordable suite of K-mount lenses and easy to get repaired if it comes to that. It's a bit bulky and heavy with its metal body, but it can handle a few drops. Its combination of fully-manual aperture and shutter controls (no auto modes here) with a simple meter makes it a great workhorse for anyone trying get a deeper understanding of exposure and metering actually works. Since it's fully mechanical, it'll also work totally fine without batteries; you'll just need to remember your Sunny 16 rule.

SHOP NOW

6. The Medium-Format TLR for Maximum Analog: Yashica Mat

yashica mat vintage camera
Courtesy

For the aspiring film photographer who's already got a firm grasp of digital photography, a medium format Twin-Lens Reflex camera is a great option to grow in a new direction. The various models in the Yashica Mat line are some of the best buys out there now that prices for its premium competition, the Rolleiflex, are skyrocketing. With fully manual controls, lovely large 6x6 medium format negatives, a mirror-image waist-height viewfinder, and quite often the need for off-camera metering, a Yashica Mat of any model provides an experience and result that's completely unlike the digital cameras you're used to. That means that, yes, there's a substantial learning curve. But the uniqueness of its operation and result lets it tickle a completely different part of your brain and pair nicely with your DSLR without ever threatening to replace it.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

Arc'teryx Atom LT Hooded Insulated Jacket
Arc'teryx Atom LT Hooded Insulated Jacket
Arc'teryx avantlink.com
$207 $259

$52 OFF (20%)

According to our editor's, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN OF 2021

Rhone Reign Short Sleeve
Rhone Reign Short Sleeve
Rhone
$48 $68

$20 OFF (30%)

Rhone makes some of our favorite workout clothes out there thanks to its innovative fabric technologies and quality construction. This raglan tee is in our top 10 workout shirts — our tester said it is "light, comfortable and always fresh no matter how many times I wear it without washing it."

READ ABOUT THE 10 BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
avantlink.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Everlane Performance Chino
Everlane Performance Chino
Everlane skimresources.com
$28 $72

$44 OFF (61%)

Everlane's staples are some of the best in the business and we will continue wearing them every day, regardless of what we're up to. These chinos are great for WFH because they add a little bit of class to your outfit without making you uncomfortable.

READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE THIS WEEK

Taylor Stitch Lombardi Jacket
Taylor Stitch Lombardi Jacket
Taylor Stitch skimresources.com
$161 $248

$87 OFF (35%)

Taylor Stitch makes some of the best, hard-wearing and most wearable wardrobe staples we've seen. This jacket features raglan sleeves for better range of motion, hand warming pockets and is made from weather resistant 7-ounce cotton herringbone dry wax fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$154 $220

$66 OFF (30%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG amazon.com
$1,397 $2000

$603 OFF (30%)

This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

Filson Down Cruiser Vest
Filson Down Cruiser Vest
Filson skimresources.com
$179 $275

$96 OFF (35%)

After outfitting pioneers during the Gold Rush, Filson remained one of the Pacific Northwest's go-to brands for all things outdoor. The brand has carried on nicely into its second century of business with pieces like this tough-as-nails vest that will get you through winter and shoulder season with ease. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS TO BUY

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Parley
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Parley
adidas skimresources.com
$150 $200

$50 OFF W/ CODE 25SALE (25%)

Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction. Plus, the collab with Parley means the uppers are made with recycled ocean plastic. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
skimresources.com
$99 $129

$30 OFF (23%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson skimresources.com
$500 $600

$100 OFF (17%)

The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre huckberry.com
$145 $265

$120 OFF (45%)

The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Mila Smart Air Purifier
Mila Smart Air Purifier
Mila amazon.com
$319 $358

$39 OFF (11%)

This is our pick for the best smart air purifier. It originally raised $1.1 million on Kickstarter, which seems well worth it now. It has an in-depth display that offers information most air purifiers require an app to see and monitors temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide detector among a host of other useful information and insight.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Nitecore 1,000-Lumen TUP Pocket Light
Nitecore 1,000-Lumen TUP Pocket Light
Nitecore skimresources.com
$50 $65

$15 OFF (23%)

Keeping a sturdy, bright light around is essential, whether you're camping, in the car or just at home. This light is super compact and shines up to 1,000 lumens, which is plenty for all of your nighttime activities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Google Nest Audio - Set of 2
Google Nest Audio - Set of 2
skimresources.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

The Google Nest Audio is one of our tech desk's favorite speakers at the $100 price point, so getting a pair for 15 percent off is a great deal that is well-worth taking advantage of. With two speakers you can pair for multi-room listening or have two in one room for a bit of stereo feel. 

READ ABOUT NEW TECH PRODUCTS

Everlane Nylon Commuter Backpack
Everlane Nylon Commuter Backpack
Everlane skimresources.com
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Everlane is one of our favorite brands for basics, owing to its exceptional design and efforts to bring ethical production to the forefront. We might not be commuting as much right now, but getting this backpack for half-off is a steal. It has everything you want, including a tough nylon exterior, internal and external pockets, and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there. 

READ OUR BEST SHEETS GUIDE

MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
Manduka skimresources.com
$30 $40

$10 off (25%)

With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
Stanley skimresources.com
$16 $23

$7 OFF (30%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad
Apple amazon.com
$199 $299

$100 OFF (33%)

This keyboard isn't your average iPad keyboard. It is robustly made, is a joy to type on and has a trackpad that can do everything you can do on a Mac trackpad. It is the ultimate iPad upgrade, especially at this price. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE APPLE MAGIC KEYBOARD FOR IPAD

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
Apple Watch Not Charging Right? Apple Might Fix It
The Best Vinyl LPs to Show Off Your Turntable
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Battery Cases for Your iPhone 12
Old MacBook Pro's Battery Bad? Apple Might Fix It
A Beginner's Guide to Tidal
5 Great Bookshelf Speaker and Amplifier Pairings
8 New Gadgets to Have On Your Radar
Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About
What Does “Hi-Fi” Even Mean Anymore? This Is What
The Best Photography Accessories Under $25