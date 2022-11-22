Whether you\u2019re trying to stay comfortable on a long layover or staying entertained in flight, quality gear makes all the difference during travel. Take it from Matt Sayles , who travels all around the globe as a professional photographer. From nightmare travel delays, impossible connections, lost luggage and gear, Matt has seen it all during his time on the road. So we asked him to help put together a tried and tested list of gear essentials that will help ensure you look good and stay comfortable, no matter what you run into during your holiday travels. Travel Essentials (While In-Transit)