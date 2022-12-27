Portable, reliable energy storage – whether for emergency home backup power, extended time off the grid or charging devices on the go – is essential in today's world. BLUETTI puts its decade-plus of experience in the industry to use in a wide array of indoor and outdoor green-energy power solutions. And if you're in the market for plenty of portable power at a fantastic price, the brand's latest deals are a must-shop.

It's your chance to take advantage of massive deals on BLUETTI's supreme lineup of totally portable, high-capacity power stations, from compact systems to larger-scale solutions. Each mega deal is explained below, where you're certain to find the exact power station to suit your taste and needs.

SHOP NOW

Big Deals on the Best from BLUETTI

AC500 & B300S Home Battery Backup Combo

bluetti ac500 and b300s home battery backup combo
Bluetti

First introduced on Indiegogo in September of 2022, this modular power station giant is a massive evolution from its predecessor and can be combined with up to six B300 or B300S expansion batteries for a total potential output of 18,432Wh. Its inverter can handle a continuous flow of 5,000W and surges up to 10,000W, meaning it will charge and power most high-demand appliances and devices without a hint of strain. The AC500 can be charged via wall outlet or solar panels, supporting 5,000W and 3,000W, respectively. Those inputs can be combined for lightning-fast recharging: when using both wall power and solar panels simultaneously (8,000W total), the AC500 and two BC300S batteries will reach 80 percent capacity in under one hour.

Price: $5,099 $4,499

BUY NOW

AC300 & B300 Home Battery Backup Combo

ac300 and b300 home battery backup combo
Bluetti

The AC300 features a 3,000W inverter and 16 outlets. The modular power station easily pairs with multiple expansion batteries to provide the ultimate power station for home backup or glamping glory. When combined with a maximum of four B300 expansion batteries, its total output is a wild 12,288Wh. Especially as an emergency power solution, this combo is hard to beat. BLUETTI explains that this setup "can run a 700W fridge for 3.7 hours and a 500W washer for 5.2 hours." That's more than enough to keep life moving when everything else has come to a standstill.

Price: $4,098 $3,699

BUY NOW

AC200P Portable Power Station

bluetti ac200p portable power station
Bluetti

Featuring a 4,800W peak capacity and 17 charging outlets, the AC200P houses a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery and 2,000W AC inverter in a sleek package. Especially excellent for outdoor and camping use, the AC200P can be paired with B230 or B300 expansion batteries and solar panel setups. The extra-portable power station charges particularly fast when utilizing its 1,100W AC+Solar dual charging mode.

Price: $1,699 $1,599

BUY NOW

EP500& EP500Pro [EXACT PRODUCT NAME NEEDED]

bluetti ep500 and ep500pro
Bluetti

You could consider the EP500 and EP500Pro the grandaddies of BLUETTI's lineup – certainly, they're the star of this sales event. During the event, score an EP500Pro for $1,200 off its original price. These stations are larger due to their extreme 5,100Wh capacity, but smooth rolling wheels make relocating your power station a breeze both indoors and out. Delivering 2,000W and 3,000W, respectively, the EP500 and EP500Pro "can power 90% of common devices" thanks to their 240V/4000W split phase system. Crucially, both utilize BLUETTI's UPS function to seamlessly, instantly power your home in the case of an outage.

Price: $4,999 $4,599 (EP500); $5,999 $4,999 (EP500Pro)

BUY NOW: EP500

BUY NOW: EP500 Pro

EB Series Portable Power Stations

Comprising the EB3A and EB70S models, the compact EB series is purpose-built for endless camping and outdoor adventures. Each has its own suite of features that appeal to different enthusiasts with specific needs, but all the EB models share fundamental qualities. Even after 2,500 power/charge cycles, EB batteries will maintain 80 percent capacity. The EB Series inverter provides Pure Sine Wave power to protect sensitive devices while charging, and the MPPT controller can handle up to 200W of solar energy input. On top is a 15W wireless charging pad, and a built-in flashlight comes in handy for midnight sojourns.

Price: $299+ $239+

LEARN MORE

EB3A Portable Power Station

bluetti eb series portable power stations
Bluetti

The latest in the BLUETTI lineup is made to handle 600W of power and surges of up to 1,200W. Its built-in handle and mere 10-pound weight make it truly portable for any pursuit. Featuring a 430W AC+ Solar Dual Charging function, the EB3A can fully charge in under two hours – guaranteeing you'll never be stranded outdoors without power. The EB3A can also be operated and managed via BLUETTI's mobile app.

Price: $299 $239

BUY NOW

EB70S Portable Power Station

bluetti eb70s portable power station
Bluetti

Able to simultaneously power 12 devices, the EB70S can handle both AC and DC needs. Its small size belies huge potential: BLUETTI says the EB70S can "run a 75W television and a 90W mini fridge for over 8 or 6.5 hours."

Price: $599 $569

BUY NOW

PV120, PV200 and PV350 Solar Panels

bluetti pv350 solar panels
Bluetti

Made from 23.4-percent-efficiency monocrystalline cells, BLUETTI's PV120 ($299), PV200 ($499) and PV350 ($849) solar panels are ETFE coated and utilize an IP65 junction box for time-tested durability. The foldable panels are entirely portable and come in a variety of size and capacity options, enabling users to tailor their setup to any need, large or small.

Price: $299-$849

BUY NOW: PV120

BUY NOW: PV200

BUY NOW: PV350