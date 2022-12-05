There are travel essentials that make the most of your flight , and then there's the gear you need to make the most of your destination. We asked Matt Sayles , a photographer with more passport stamps than he has cameras, to help curate a list of the latter. When Matt's not traveling for work, he and his family explore the world, so he knows a thing or two about picking the right travel gear. Whether you are headed to a remote destination this holiday season or just want to be fully prepared for a stay with your relatives, we think you'll find Matt's expert suggestions especially useful. Travel Essentials (At Destination)