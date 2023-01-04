Should You Get a TV or Projector?

When building a home theater, one of the first things you have to decide is how big of a screen you want (and what your budget allows). If you have the wall space for a really big screen, you might even want to consider buying a projector rather than a TV. But there are a few things to know before you do.

The TVs vs. projectors calculus has changed a ton in the past few years. It's crazy to think that the first 4K TVs really only hit the mainstream in 2015, but now they are everywhere — some manufacturers are even selling 8K TVs (although we're years away from there being enough content to justify them). And projectors that can deliver a true 4K picture, which were a rarity a few years ago, are actually now quite common.



Maybe most importantly, both TVs and projectors are significantly cheaper than they were a few years ago. You can definitely still spend a king's ransom depending on the model of TV or projector you get, of course, but you also don't have to. OLED TVs, which deliver the best picture and contrast, don't cost as much as a car anymore. And you can get a pretty great 4K projector for less than $2,ooo.

That said, TVs and projectors are still very different — even in 2023.

The Trusty Television

TVs generally have the best picture quality.

TVs are still by far the way to go when it comes to overall picture quality. For a projector to deliver a true 4K picture is a little complicated, as a lot of the more affordable options use an upscaling trick — called 4K Enhancement Technology (4Ke) — but it still doesn't deliver the same image quality as most 4K TVs. Also, TVs handle HDR (or high dynamic range) content significantly better, meaning the colors and contrast are much deeper and vibrant, and the picture appears much more lifelike. Unless you're spending an arm and a leg on a short-throw projector, there's really no comparison.

TVs are easier to use and install.

Probably the biggest reason to get a TV instead of a projector is that it's not nearly as big of a headache. You don't have to rearrange your entire room around a TV, which is what you'd have to do with a long-throw projector. All you have to do is place it on a media console or mount it on the wall — which pretty much anybody can do. And with a TV you also don't need the room to be especially dark for the image to look great, which is what most projectors require (unless they are really expensive).

TVs are still the (much) cheaper option.

When comparing the prices of high-end TVs and projectors, there's really only one winner. You can get an entry-level OLED TV for around a grand — especially around the holidays — which is going to deliver a significantly better image than pretty much any projector. If you're looking for the best long-throw projector that delivers a true 4K picture, you're going to have to spend between $3,000 and $5,000, and it's still not likely going to deliver the same picture quality.

Steven Puetzer Getty Images

But they don't get as big as projectors can.

TVs have continued to get bigger and bigger, so much so that the so-called "standard" size of the TV today is now 65-inches — people just want bigger TVs. And while you can get TVs that are significantly bigger than that, such as 85-inches and 98-inches (although they are rare and pretty darn expensive), there's really no comparison when it comes to projectors, which can typically deliver a picture that's 100-inches or 120-inches.



The Phenomenal Projector

Projectors deliver the biggest picture possible.

The main draw of a projector is the size of its picture. Most projectors are able to deliver a picture that's up to 120-inches, which is significantly bigger than more TVs. And if you get a TV that's 85-inches (or up), which is one of the largest mass-produced sizes, then it's going to cost (depending on the model) between $4,000 and $7,000. It's true that high-end projectors can go for way more than that, but even the most budget-friendly projector can deliver an epically huge screen.

Projectors are easier on the eyes.

The way projectors work is that they reflect light off a projector screen, rather than an LED TV or OLED TV that produces and emits its own light, and that image from the projector is actually much easier on the eyes. It's less fatiguing and therefore a little better for your eye health.

Navinpeep Getty Images

Projectors are a project.

There's no getting around the fact that projectors can be complicated and the room that you place the projector in is a huge factor. You need it to get really dark to deliver the best picture. Plus, you'll need clear out space for the projector, which could mean moving around furniture (which will impact seating and viewing positions). Most "quality" projectors allow you to place them then adjust their picture (for size and focus) afterwards. That said, cheaper options don't and thus require you to place them in a specific spot.

Projectors don't deliver the same picture quality.

As previously mentioned, projectors generally can't compete with TVs when it comes to picture quality. Unless you're spending a lot, the picture that a projector delivers isn't going to be as bright and vivid, won't have the same contrast, and ultimately won't have the same high resolution as the picture of a 4K TV — be it LED or OLED. And that's not even factoring the darkest of the room and the quality of the projector screen you have.

The other thing is the picture quality from more affordable projectors generally gets worse the bigger they get. Projectors generally create their best image when it's small, but when you expand it, say 65-inches or greater, the projector likely won't have the same horsepower to fill the screen. It then gets less bright and looks less vibrant. So when you spend $10,000 (or more) on a projector, you're really paying for the picture to look great when big.