The Best OLED TVs You Can Buy

The most beautiful TVs you can buy are all OLEDs. Period. OLED technology produces darker blacks, superior contrast and more lifelike colors than any LED LCD TV. That said, for years the main strike against buying an OLED TV was that they were wickedly expensive. When LG released the first OLED TV back in 2013, it was a 55" model that cost roughly $15,000.

In 2022. the prices for OLED TVs are much more reasonable. For example, you can buy a 55-inch OLED TV for well-under $2,000. Yes, they’re still expensive, especially when you can get a similarly sized 4K LCD TV for well-under a grand. But if gorgeous picture quality is your jam, it’s really OLED or bust.



The next thing to know is that all the major manufacturers that sell OLED displays source the technology from one company: LG. That’s right, LG makes the OLED displays for Sony and Vizio, as well as LG-branded OLED TVs. So don’t worry about the quality of the OLED slipping from brand to brand.



Instead, you can focus on the same factors you would with older TV technology: size, thinness, pixel resolution, speaker quality and general aesthetics, as well as newer concerns like curvature, processing chips, HDR compatibility and smart functionality. Whatever your priorities, if you’re in market for a new TV, it might finally be worth it for you to spend a little extra on an OLED.