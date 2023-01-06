The Best Tablets, Laptops & Other Gadgets of CES 2023

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a big showcase for a wide variety of gadgets that are innovative and practical as well as concepts that may or may not see mainstream traction. At CES 2023, we've seen both. Below, we've rounded up the coolest and most interesting gadgets, tablets and computers that have been announced so far.

Note: We will continue to update this post throughout CES 2023. Last updated: January 6th.





Ring Car Cam

The Ring Car Cam is a security camera for your car. It consists of two small cameras that are mounted to your car's dashboard via a cantilever arm. One camera faces inward, while the other camera faces outward. The idea is that it allows you to keep an eye on your car when you're not there. If there's any kind of issue or security breach, the camera will automatically start recording and send you an alert via the Ring app. There's also a built-in speaker and mic that allows you to yell speak at any suspected vandals.

Availability: pre-order today, shipping in February

Price: $200 (pre-orders); $250 (retail)

LG Gram UltraSlim and Style

LG has announced that it's expanding its Gram lineup of ultra-thin laptops this year. Specifically, it's introducing the LG Gram UltraSlim and the LG Gram Style. The new "UltraSlim" is 15.6-inch laptop with an OLED display and updated internals; according to the company, it's 9-percent lighter than the previous 15-inch Gram. More interestingly, the "Style" has got a more premium (and glass) look and feel, plus it has a hidden touchpad with LED backlighting that lights up when you touch it.

Availability: February 2023

Price: TBD

Asus ROG Raikiri Pro

The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is an upcoming wireless controller for Xbox. It's unique because it has a built-in 1.3-inch OLED display right in its center, which can display things like battery status and whether your microphone is muted or not. The controller features four programmable rear buttons and two buttons for quick-and-easy profile switching. And it's the first officially licensed Xbox controller with tri-mode connectivity; there are three modes: Bluetooth, low-latency 2.4GHz RF and USB-C (wired).

Availability: early 2023

Price: TBD

Lenovo Tab Extreme

The Lenovo Tab Extreme looks a lot like an iPad Pro. It's a high-end Android tablet with 14.5-inch OLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. Like Apple's iPad Pro, the Tab Extreme works with a stylus and a magnetic keyboard with a dual- hinge (just like Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad) — but come with the tablet instead of being expensive add-ons. It's expected to be released later this year.

Availability: TBD

Price: $1,199

Lenovo Smart Paper

The Lenovo Smart Paper is an E-Ink notepad that's looks and works very similarly to Amazon's 2022-released Kindle Scribe. It functions as an e-reader with access to more ebooks than you could possibly read, but comes with a stylus for note-taking and doodling as well. Like other e-readers, one of the big advantages of the Lenovo Smart Paper is its battery life, which is expected to last months between charges.

Availability: TBD

Price: $400

Razer Blade 18

Razer announced new 16-and 18-inch models of its Blade gaming laptops, the latter of which is notable because it's the biggest and most powerful Blade laptop that Razer has ever made. It has a QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and can be configured with the latest processor and graphics card by Intel and Nvidia, respectively. It also is decked out with a new 5K webcam.

Availability: early 2023

Price: $2,900+

Razer Project Carol

Project Carol is a unique head cushion that's designed to work with Razor's Iskur and Enki gaming chairs (although the company claims it can fit on most other gaming chairs, too) . The cushion is integrated with left and right rear near-field speakers so that it can turn your gaming setup into an immersive surround sound system when you're not wearing a headset. No price or release date has yet been announced.

Availability: TBD

Price: TBD

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the most interesting laptops to come out of CES this year. It's a first-of-a-kind laptop with dual OLED touchscreen displays and can function as a tablet, laptop and, well, something else. It comes with a removable keyboard, kickstand and stylus. Without those accessories, the two displays can be folded or flipped together to work like a 2-in-1 tablet. But with the accessories, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i can be situated into even more positions, including with the two displays stacked vertically on top of each other. On paper, it looks like it could be configured in basically whatever portable workstation you like.

Availability: June 2023

Price: $2,100+

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i is the company's gorgeous new all-in-one Windows desktop computer. Its 31.5-inch 4K display appears like it's floating thanks to its adjustable metal arc stand. All the guts and processing power of the desktop are packed into its rotating base — which also features a Qi wireless charging pad.

Availability: Fall 2023

Price: $1,800

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub

Satchei's Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is the company's latest USB-C hub for your workstation. It has a slim (hence the name) design and adds three Thunderbolt 4 ports, which supports up to two 4K displays (at 60Hz) and full 40 Gbps transfer speeds, to your setup. It supports a 100-watt GaN power supply, so it's capable of charging several of your devices including your laptop (thanks to 60-watts of pass-through power).



Availability: Now

Price: $200

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist is a dual screen device that functions as both a laptop and an e-reader. While Lenovo has shown off similar devices in the past, specifically the original ThinkBook Plus in 202, the new ThinkBook Plus Twist is different in two big ways. First, it has a swivel hinge which allows you to quickly rotate between its 13.3-inch OLED display and 12-inch e-ink display. And secondly, it's color e-ink screen which promises a nicer reading experience when looking at e-books and PDFs.

Availability: June 2023

Price: $1,650

