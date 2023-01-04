In the past few years, one of the biggest draws of the Consumer Electronics Show — a.k.a. CES – has been the television sets. It's the time of the year when most major players — be it LG, Sony or Samsung — all announce their new models that will come out later in the year, but they also show off some of the crazy concepts and display technologies that they've been working on, too.

Since CES is in full swing — it runs from January 3rd through January 8th —we've rounded up the coolest new TVs that have been announced so far. We've also rounded up some of the newest computer monitors that have been announced, too, as many of them use similar display technologies. Here's what you need to know.

Note: We will continue to update this post throughout CES 2023. Last updated: January 4th.





The New TVs

LG C3 OLED

LG announced its next generation of OLED TVs this week, headlined by the C3. It's the direct successor to the supremely popular 2022-released C2 and looks very similar. The main difference is that LG has given the C3 "brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms," according to the company's press release, thus enabling it to get up to 70-percent brighter. Pricing and availability information has not yet been released.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

LG G3 OLED

The LG G3 is the successor to the company's 2022-released G2. This new Gallery-Series ("G" stands for "Gallery") will have the exact same OLED panel as the upcoming C3, so you can expect the big upgrade to be in its improved brightness. Like before, the Gallery Series is a slightly higher-end version of the C-Series, as it has a slimmer design so that it can be wall-mounted and blend more seamlessly into your home. Pricing and availability information has not yet been released.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

Roku Select and Roku Plus

After years of making its own streaming players and (more recently) soundbars and speakers, Roku announced it's finally making its own TVs. There will be two different 4K models to start with. The Roku Select is going to be the more affordable line and the Roku Plus is going to be slightly higher-end.

Roku hasn't announced too many details on the differences between the two models, except for the fact that the "Plus" models will come with the nicer Voice Remote Pro. Both lines will be available in 11 difference sizes, ranging from 24 inches (which is tiny) to 75 inches.

Price: $119+ (for 24-inch model); $999+ (for 75-inch model)

Availability: Spring 2023

Samsung MicroLED CX

MicroLED is Samsung's relatively new display technology that's designed to compete against (and beat) OLED. The panels work similarly to OLED — there's no backlight and the brightness of each individual pixel can be controlled — but can get even brighter and produce more vibrant colors. This display technology has been around for a year or more already, but the big caveat has been price and size; the smallest MicroLED TV to date has been 76 inches. The company's newest addition for 2023, the MicroLED CX, will be available in a 76-inch model as well as smaller 63- and 50-inch sizes. This means that MicroLED technology is poised to get cheaper, although pricing and availability information has yet to be announced.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

Samsung Neo QLED 8K (QN900C)

Samsung announced its next generation of Neo QLED TVs, which it first debuted in 2021 and are effectively upgraded versions of its regular QLED TVs; the "Neo" QLED displays use mini-LED backlighting instead of regular LED backlighting, which allows them to have more (and smaller) dimming zones and thus deliver a picture with superior contrast. For 2023, Samsung is continuing its 8K push with the QN900C (pictured), but it also announced the QN95C, which is a 4K model for those who are looking for something more accessible.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

Samsung S95C OLED TV

Samsung is continuing to make OLED TVs that are infused with its Quantum dot technology, which according to Samsung are able to deliver the best of both technologies; great contrast, detail and viewing angles from OLED, and superior color and brightness thanks to QLED. The company's latest model, the S95C, is even more primed for gamers thanks to its high refresh rate (up to 144Hz) and 0.1-millisecond response time. It will be available in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

The New Monitors

Samsung Viewfinity S9

The Samsung Viewfinity S9 is a new monitor that's designed to rival Apple's Studio Display. It's a 27-inch 5K monitor with an anti-glare display, a built-in 4K webcam and a wide variety of ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C and DisplayPort. It also comes with the Samsung's Tizen smart operating system, which effectively allows it to work as a smart TV — where you can stream your favorite apps such as Netflix or Disney+ — when your laptop isn't connected. No pricing has been announced, but it's likely that Samsung will position it as cheaper alternative to Apple's $1,599 Studio Display.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a gargantuan ultra-wide curved gaming monitor. It's a 57-inch 8K display with a 1000R curvature; according to Samsung, it's the first gaming monitor that delivers a 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen. The Odyssey Neo G9 boasts a mini-LED backlighting panel, which promises excellent contrast and brightness. Samsung also claims that it's the first gaming monitor with support for DisplayPort 2.1. The monitor also supports a 240Hz refresh rate. It'll be available later this year.

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

Samsung Smart Monitor M80C



Samsung announced a new and slightly improved version of the Smart Monitor M8 that it released in 2022. Just like before, the new Smart Monitor M80C is a 32-inch "smart" monitor — meaning that it can run streaming apps (such as Netflix, Disney+ or Apple TV+) even if your computer isn't connected — with built-in speakers and a webcam. The difference is that the new model now works as a SmartThings smart hub and it will be available in more colors (including white, pink, blue and green).

Price: TBD

Availability: TBD

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB)

Dell announced a bunch of new UltraSharp monitors at CES, with the standout being the U3224KB. It's a 32-inch 6K all-in-one monitor with a built-in microphone and speakers — according to the company, the first 6K monitor with an IPS Black panel. The U3224KB boasts both DisplayPort 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and you can actually connect two laptops (or another source) and use them simultaneously via picture-by-picture via PBP (split screen) or PIP (smaller picture inside a larger one).

Price: TBD

Availability: Spring 2023

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE)

The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE) is the company's first curved WQHD monitor with IPS Black technology. It's a 34-inch curved monitor that can deliver up to a 2K (3,440 x 1,440) picture and it has integrated dual 5-watt speakers. Like the new U3224KB (above), it supports picture-by-picture — via PBP (split screen) or PIP (smaller picture inside a larger one) — so you can connect to laptops (or sources) to the display and use them simultaneously.

Price: $1,260

Availability: late January 2023

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor (U4323QE)

The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor (U4323QE) is a higher-end productivity-focused monitor. It's a 43-inch (non-curved) monitor that's capable of delivering up to a 4K picture. The real differentiator, however, is that it allows you to split your screen into up to four different partitions or you can connect up to four different devices and view them all at once.

Price: $1,330

Availability: late January 2023

