What Would Convince You to Buy a $3,000 Headset from Apple?

What killer features would you open your wallet for?

By Eric Limer
ipad
Apple

It's been a while since Apple launched a whole new type of product, but all signs point to a headset, tentatively known as "Reality Pro" being announced next week. It's all speculation for now, but a few details are looking solid: the ability to do virtual reality plus augmented reality, and a $3,000 price tag.

One of Apple's biggest historical strengths has been sanding the rough edges off experimental technology and making it downright spellbinding for a broader audience. But before the specifics get nailed down, we want to know: What features could convince you to buy a $3,000 headset?

Let us know in the comments below!

