More than ever, being online is part of being alive. And when insecure public Wi-Fi has slowed down your lifestyle too much, or when you want to get online while out and about with a device that doesn't have its own wireless connection, it’s time to create your own personal online world. The easiest way to do that is to get a mobile hotspot. It’s ready for everything from binge-watching on a train to an impromptu online gaming fest at the beach.

What Is a Mobile Hotspot and How Does It Work?

Small and light, a hotspot is often no bigger than an Altoids box yet can put you online anywhere you can make a mobile call. Like a mobile phone but without the ability to make or take voice calls, a mobile hotspot connects to the internet the 4G or 5G mobile data network and then transmits a fresh, secure Wi-Fi network for you and your friends.

It usually can run for hours on battery power and is as secure as your router at home, often with the choice of Wi-Fi Protect Access-3 (WPA-3) level encryption. Plus, all your data is further encrypted while on the mobile data network, making everything as protected as it can be.

How Much Does a Mobile Hotspot Cost?

It depends on the hotspot, the network and the service you are paying for, but two things are relatively consistent across all the options: You have to buy the hotspot, and then you have to pay for service in perpetuity.

The up-front price of actual hotspot hardware can vary pretty widely. A major factor, for right now at least, is whether the hotspot tops out at a 4G connection or is future-looking enough to support 5G. You probably won't be surprised to learn that 5G hotspots tend to be significantly more expensive. Where , — just for the hardware. Almost all cellular providers allow you to pay for expensive hotspots on an installment plan, reducing the cost of even the pricey ones to around $15 a month or lower. But as with all things tech (and just in general), purchasing outright if you can afford it will almost certainly save you money in the long run.

The price of a plan also varies depending on a number of variables, including how much data you are looking to have on your plan, the speed of the connection, and whether you have an existing plan with a given provider. Verizon, for instance, offers , but only for people who are adding a hotspot to their existing coverage. At T-Mobile, you can grab a hotspot and but for a smaller 2GB limit.

At the end of the day, you should expect to pay at least around $20 a month for the luxury of a hotspot after you've tackled the upfront costs.

Mobile Hotspot vs Smartphone Hotspot

The term "mobile hotspot" generally refers to a dedicated device, but before you go out and get one, there's another solution you should consider: using your phone as a hotspot. Most modern phones have the ability to do the same thing a separate device can: connecting via cellular and producing a Wi-Fi network for other gadgets to connect to locally.

Using your phone keeps you from needing another network account and is one less thing to lose. On the downside, using your phone as a hotspot can cut the phone’s battery life in half. It can also add a lot of extra expense to your mobile plan, if your mobile plan supports it at all.

Setting it up is quick and simple. Here’s how:

For Android phones:

1. Start at the Settings Connections section and tap Mobile Hotspot and Tethering.

2. Finish by turning the Mobile Hotspot slider switch on.

3. The network name and passcode you’ll need are now on-screen.

For iPhones and iPads:

1. Open the Settings tab on the Home screen and tap the Personal Hotspot section.

2. Turn on Allow Others to Join.

3. The network’s name is your device’s name and the password appears in the middle of the screen.

If you want to use your phone as a hotspot, you need to shop carefully for mobile data plans. There’s a lot hidden in the fine print and it means that "unlimited" isn't as clear cut as it.

• plans provide all the hotspot data you want, but at 3G speeds. The adds 5GB per month of 4G/5G hotspot data while the includes 40GB of 4G/5G hotspot use.

• lacks any hotspot data, but the ) includes up to 15GB of hotspot phone use. The top-of-the-line plan ups the hotspot data limit to 30GB. After that, speeds drop to 128Kbps.

• Verizon has an array of five plans for phone hotspotting, but the lack any hotspot data; both cost $35. While each include 15GB of 4G/5G hotspot usage, the comes with 30GB of hotspot data. After you reach the threshold, the hotspot speed drops to roughly 600Kbps.

Using Hotspots Abroad

If you’re aching to use your passport, the good news is that hotspotting works just about anywhere in the world that the mobile data network exists, but it might cost you extra. T-Mobile leads here included international data roaming. On the other hand, speed might be limited to 256Kbps, depending on the country.

That said, AT&T requires a separate international plan, like . It provides 2GB (for $70) or 6GB (for $140) of hotspot data per month. Alternatively, the company has that provides unlimited talk, text and hotspot data for $10 a day.

By contrast, lets you use your data allowance internationally; it costs $5 a day for Canada and Mexico or $10 a day for the rest of the world. There’s also a that provides 5GB of data for $100 a month or you can pay as you go at the rate of $2.05 a megabyte. Be careful, it adds up quickly.

Picking the perfect hotspot

When it comes to getting a mobile hotspot, our advice is to start with the data network, then pick the hardware. That’s because not all carriers have the same coverage footprint and the same hotspot devices available.

I found this out when I bought a home in rural Connecticut, where only AT&T works, making my T-Mobile accounts just about worthless. To get an idea as to what works where consult the OpenSignal app, which shows actual user experiences, not the carrier’s optimistic coverage map. It’s a sad fact that the farther you get from major highways and urban areas, the lower your data expectations should be.

Next up, the actual hotspot needs to be small, light and provide a day’s worth of battery power. Working with 5G as well as LTE 4G data is a big help, but these devices are heavier, bigger and more expensive. Also, look for a hotspot that has a good info screen and can share the Internet connection with a bunch of friends.

AT&T's Best Mobile Hotspots

AT&T has two mobile hotspot data plans to choose from. The $50 DataConnect 25G provides 25GB of top speed data while the $75 DataConnect 40GB has (you guessed it) 40GB of high-speed hotspot data available. After you hit your limit, extra data costs $10 for every 2GB. Both allow you unlimited use of AT&T’s network of public Wi-Fi hotspots.



AT&T: Best High-Speed Hotspot Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro att.com $459.99 SHOP NOW Connectivity: up to 5G and 5G+

up to 5G and 5G+ Number of devices: up to 32 devices

up to 32 devices Storage: 1GB

1GB Battery: 5,040mAh The Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro is the company's newest high-powered hotspot that supports 5G and 4G (when 5G isn't available). It's approximately 20-percent faster than its predecessor, the M5 Pro, but comes with mostly the same abilities. It can connect with up to 32 devices and the Nighthawk 5G’s 5,040mAh battery can go for 9 hours of use. In other words, it’s a sprinter that can go the distance but is expensive. Price: $460 (or $13/month for 3 years) Netgear Helpful display

Supports 5G and 5G+

Extremely powerful Expensive AT&T: The Budget-Friendly Option Franklin A50 att.com $209.99 SHOP NOW Connectivity: up to 5G

up to 5G Number of devices: up to 20 devices

up to 20 devices Storage: 1GB

1GB Battery: 5,000mAh The Franklin A50 is a more affordable alternative than the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro. It still supports 5G and very well capable of connecting multiple devices — up to 20 devices — at the same time. It has a pretty intuitive display and comes a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery that should last you most of the day. Price: $210 (or $6/month for 3 years) Franklin Helpful display

Reliable connectivity

Relatively affordable Lacks the same power and connectivity as the Nighthawk M6 Pro

T-Mobile's Best Mobile Hotspots

T-Mobile’s mobile hotspot plans mirror its mobile phone hotspot accounts, with Essentials at 3G speeds, Magenta with 5GB of 4G/5G hotspot data and Magenta Max with unlimited 4G/5G hotspot usage.

T-Mobile: Best High-Speed Hotspot Inseego MiFi X Pro 5G (M3000) t-mobile.com $264.00 SHOP NOW Connectivity: up to 5G

up to 5G Number of devices: up to 32 devices

up to 32 devices Storage: 1GB

1GB Battery: 5,050mAh The Inseego MiFi X Pro 5G is pretty high-powered mobile spot for T-Mobile that supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6. It has a 2.4-inch touch display with an intuitive interface and a built-in 5,050mAH rechargable battery that should last you at least several hours of connectivity. It can connect up to 32 devices.

Price: $264 (or $11/month for 2 years) Inseego Helpful display

Supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6

Solid battery life Expensive

Lacks support for Wi-Fi 6E T-Mobile: The Budget-Friendly Option Franklin T10 t-mobile.com $90.00 SHOP NOW Connectivity: up to 4G

up to 4G Number of devices: up to 15 devices

up to 15 devices Storage: 256GB

256GB Battery: 3,000mAh The Franklin T10 is a great budget-friendly hotspot for T-Mobile subscribers. It has a pretty easy-to-navigate touchscreen display, a solid battery life (thanks to a built-in 3,000mAh battery ), and it's capable of connecting up to 15 devices at once. The caveat is that it's not as powerful or fast as other more expensive options. It also maxes out at 4G connectivity and support for Wi-Fi 5. Price: $90 (or $4/month for 2 years) Franklin Very affordable

Intuitive touchscreen display

Solid battery life No 5G support

Not as fast as more high-powered alternatives

Verizon's Best Mobile Hotspots

The network’s Unlimited plan costs $75 a month (discounted to $20 if you have a Verizon mobile phone); it comes with 15GB of 4G/5G hotspot data. The Unlimited Plus plan costs $85 ($35 a month if you have a Verizon phone account) and includes 30GB of 4G/5G data as well as the bonus of 50GB of 5G Ultra-Wide Band data. After that, the speed of 5G UW data drops to 3Mbps and the 4G data slows to 600Kbps.

Verizon: Best High-Speed Hotspot Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW verizon.com $399.99 SHOP NOW Connectivity: up to 5G

up to 5G Number of devices: up to 30 devices

up to 30 devices Storage: 512GB

512GB Battery: 3,500mAh The Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW is an advanced mobile hotspot with access to the high-speed ultra-wide band portion of Verizon’s 5G network. It has a 3,500mAh battery which gives it enough juice to run most of the day. It can connect with up to 30 devices. Obviously, the main tradeoff is that it's one pretty darn pricey. Price: $400 (or $11/month for 3 years) Verizon Helpful dispaly

Very powerful

Support for 5G Expensive Verizon: The Budget-Friendly Option Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot verizon.com $79.99 SHOP NOW Connectivity: up to 4G

up to 4G Number of devices: up to 10 devices

up to 10 devices Storage: 512GB

512GB Battery: 3,000mAh The Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot does a lot for a little. At $80, it is among the least expensive hotspots and able to fit into a pocket. It's able to connect up to 10 devices and has a decent 3,000mAh battery that can give you up to 12 hours of continuous use. Unfortunately, the hotspot lacks the ability to tap into the carrier’s emerging 5G network. Price: $80 (or $2/month over 3 years) Verizon Helpful display

Very affordable

Surprisingly good battery life No support for 5G

Not as powerful as more expensive alternatives

The Best Unlocked Hotspots

There is another way that can avoid buying the hardware from a carrier, but there’s a potential gotcha. If you buy an unlocked hotspot and get a SIM card from the carrier of your choice, you can hotspot anywhere. This method might require a call to the network’s support people to get it all to work, but it is a viable option that I’ve used. Here are three of my current favorites.