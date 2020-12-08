AirPods Max: What You Need to Know About Apple's First Over-Ear Headphones

Apple just announced the AirPods Max, its first pair of over-ear headphones. They're designed to deliver all the best features of AirPods Pro — including high-fidelity audio, active noise cancellation, Adaptive EQ, transparency mode, audio sharing and spatial audio (and Dolby Atmos support) — with an over-ear design. Oh, and they cost $549.
The design of the AirPods Max borrows a bunch of details from its other product lines. Most notably, there's a Digital Crown, inspired by Apple Watch, on top of one of the earcups, which is allows you to adjust volume, playback controls like play/pause control, answer calls and activate Siri.
Apple
Apple
The headband of the AirPods Max is made of stainless steel and a "canopy" of breathable knit mesh fabric, which is designed to evenly distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure. The earcups are made of memory foam and the same breathable mesh fabric that's on the headband.
The AirPods Max will charge via a Lightning port just like all of Apple's current line of AirPods. This is a little surprising because Apple has made moves towards USB-C in the past year, integrated the port into more iPads, and it'd be nice for these to also get that "pro" treatment. Apple says that the AirPods Max will have a battery life of 20 hours. They do not support wireless charging.
Apple
Apple
Like the AirPods and AirPods Pro before it, the AirPods Max will have some distinct advantages for people with multiple Apple devices. The integrated H1 chip will allow the the AirPods Max to automatically switch between the audio on your Mac/iPad or iPhone, depending on which you're listening to. It'll fast pair to your iPhone, obviously, and allow you to share audio with a friend.
The price of the AirPods Max might be its most interesting detail — because $549 is significantly more expensive that most flagship noise-canceling headphones. The Bose Headphones 700 ($399 $339) and Sony WH-1000XM4 ($349 $279), which will be the main competition for the AirPods Max, can be about $300 cheaper. Apple's cans will have to be seriously high quality (or a significantly big status symbol) to prove their worth against the competition. We can't wait to actually test them.
They are available in five different colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink. You can preorder the AirPods Max today and they're expected to arrive on your doorstep next week, on December 15, just in time for Christmas.
If weighted sleep aids are so helpful, why not use more than a blanket? Gravity, maker of one of the best weighted blankets, answers that question with its Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask. Right now, you can save 25 percent on a Weighted Sleep Mask of your own.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io