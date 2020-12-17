5 Great Alternatives to Apple's AirPods Max

Apple just released its first over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, and they're excellent but also extremely expensive at $549. If you're looking for noise-canceling headphones that are more affordable alternatives to the AirPods Max, well, you've got a lot of options. We've rounded up our favorites below.
If you're not specifically looking for over-ear headphones, Apple's AirPods Pro are probably the closest alternative to the AirPods Max. They have all the same features —quick iPhone pairing, noise-cancellation and transparency modes, and support for spatial audio — in a pair of true wireless earbuds. They're also less than half the price of AirPods Max.
But if you demand a traditional headphone form factor, read on.
Released in late 2019, Bowers & Wilkins's flagship noise-canceling headphones are an upgraded and redesigned version of the company's PX from a few years back. The PX7 have a lighter and more premium feel thanks to a carbon fiber design. They do deliver some incremental improvements in terms of sound and noise-canceling abilities over the PX, but the advantage of the B&W PX7 headphones remains the same: a neat industrial design and a truly excellent sound.
The WH-1000XM4 are arguably better noise-canceling headphones than the AirPods Max, and come in at basically half the cost. They are just as good at blocking out lower frequencies as the Sony WH-1000XM3, like from a vehicle (car, train, plane), but significantly better at blocking out the human voice. They have an improved microphone array to better the phone call experience. Maybe most importantly, they allow you to pair to two devices at one so you don't have to toggle with Bluetooth settings.
Bose's flagship noise-canceling headphones are also great. They have a number of modern features that the QuietComfort 35 Series II lack, including a new transparency mode, customizable noise canceling, swipe gestures for playback and USB-C charging. Aside from the completely new design, the biggest upgrade is a six-microphone array that enables the Headphones 700 to be, by far and away, the best noise-canceling headphones for making phone or video calls.
The M&D MW65 combine the company's signature industrial design (anodized aluminum and genuine leather) with active noise-cancellation. They’re beautiful headphones with above average noise-cancellation, and they have a number of modern features: USB-C charging, swipe gestures to control playback and support for a companion app that gives you the ability to adjust EQ settings. At nearly $500, however, the MW65 are considerably more expensive than other flagship noise-canceling headphones. Bottom line: it’s all about whether you like the Master & Dynamic’s signature sound and look.
Released in fall 2019, Sennheiser’s new flagship noise-canceling headphones are the successor to the Momentum Wireless 2 and add a bunch of modern features, like USB-C charging, a transparency mode and a neat Tile integration. There's also support a companion app which allows you to adjust EQ settings as well as the strength of the noise-cancellation. For anybody looking for something that looks and sounds great, and is willing to spend a little extra for style and sound quality, these headphones are great.
Right now, you can take 25 percent off these sustainably-sourced roses housed in a crystal display case that preserves them for up to a year. Alas, nothing lives forever, but this should at least get you through to next year's holiday season. Just use the code GEAR25 at checkout.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market, upgraded with Bluetooth capability. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).
Simple, affordable, and super easy to put together, Yamazaki makes home goods that match just about any room. This shoe rack can only hold five pairs, but at this price, you could buy a couple and reorganize your entire shoe collection.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io