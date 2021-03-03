4 Terrific Vintage Hi-Fi Brands That Didn't Make It

Vintage audio components are in vogue again — there's no denying it — and there's good reason for it. You can find pair of 30-year-old speakers or a 40-year receiver and chances are that it'll sound just as good (if not better) than something more modern. Not to mention it's likely to look way cooler and cost significantly less.
In 2021, there are still a host of heritage audio companies still thriving. The likes of Bang & Olufsen (since 1925), Wharfedale (since 1932), Klipsch (since 1946) and JBL (since 1946) have all survived generations of listeners. But not all audio companies have been so lucky.
Here are a handful of the best forgotten hi-fi companies that are no longer around. But what's cool is that, thanks to a thriving refurbished market, you still find and buy their vintage audio gear to keep their memory (and sound) alive.
Sansui was a Japanese hi-fi company was a Japanese hi-fi company that was most prominent in the '70s and early '80s, but ultimately went out of business in 2014. Their vintage receivers and amplifiers are still well sought after, many of which you can find via online auctions such as eBay or Yahoo Japan, thanks to their many tactile knobs, wonderful blue back-lighting (similar to many vintage Marantz receivers) and bushed aluminum front panel. The Sansui 6060 receiver (above) is one such example; it was originally released in the mid-70s and demanded a $420 price tag at the time.
Thiel Audio was a Kentucky-based manufacturer of high-performing loudspeakers. It was started in the late '70s by Jim Thiel (along with his brother Tom Thiel and Jim's wife Kathy Gornik) and continued into the late 2000s. Their speakers were known for their "phase-coherent" designs, which allowed them to sound great across all frequencies, and beautiful wooden veneers. The company was sold several years after Jim's passing in 2009 and has since been discontinued. However, you still find Thiel loudspeakers, such as the TT1 (above), which was actually one of the few loudspeakers not designed by Jim Thiel, fetching a pretty penny on online auction sites.
Realistic was the house brand of electronics sold by Radio Shack and it was a prominent player in the receiver market in the '70s, '80s and even '90s. Its stereo receivers shared a similar look — bushed aluminum front panel, glowing lights, tuning meters, copious knobs — to many receivers by Marantz, Pioneer and Sansui at the time. They stopped making Realistic receivers decades ago, but you can still find a variety of different models like the above STA 240 receiver (above), on online auction sites.
Pacific Stereo was one of the biggest sellers of stereo equipment during the '70s and early '80s. Before it went under in the mid-80s, Pacific Stereo had two house brands, TransAudio and Quadraflex, the latter of which was comprised of high-end speakers, radios and audio componets. Today, there's a rich market of vintage Quadraflex receivers being sold by third-party resellers, like the above Quadraflex 676.
This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.
Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io