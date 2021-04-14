How to Factory Reset Your Sonos Speakers

Welcome to Product Support, a series devoted to helping you get the most out of your stuff.



There are several reasons why you might want to factory reset your Sonos speaker. Maybe you moved and need to connect it to a new Wi-Fi network. Maybe you're giving your Sonos speaker to a friend. Maybe you're trading it in or looking to resell it. Or maybe the Sonos speaker just isn't working properly — it happens.



The good news is that it's fairly easy to return your Sonos speaker to its factory settings. It just requires a combination of you unplugging and replugging the speaker, as well as you holding down a button (or two) on the speaker. And it requires a little of patience, too.

Each Sonos speaker is a little bit different, as they don't all have same buttons, so the process of factor resetting is going to vary from speaker to speaker. Depending on which Sonos speaker you have, here's your guide to factory resetting it.

How to Factory Reset the Sonos One

The process for factory resetting the Sonos One is the same for the One SL, Five, Beam, Arc, Sub, Port and Amp. It applies to a few of Sonos's older speakers, too, including the Playbase and Play:5 (gen-2). Here's how to factory reset them all:

Unplug the speaker. Press and hold the Connect button located on the back of the speaker. Plug the speaker back into the wall out. Continue holding down the Connect button until the speaker's light starts flashing white and amber. When the light starts flashing green, the speaker has been reset.

How to Factory Reset: the Sonos Play:1

The process for factory resetting the Sonos Play:1 is the same process for the Play:3, Play:5 (gen-1), Connect, Connect:Amp and Playbar. Here's how to factory reset them all:

Unplug the speaker. Press and hold the Play/Pause button located on the top of the speaker. Plug the speaker back into the wall out. Continue holding down the Play/Pause button until the speaker's light starts flashing white and amber. When the light starts flashing green, the speaker has been reset.

How to Factory Reset: the Sonos Move

The process for factory resetting Sonos's two portable speakers, the Move and the Roam, is also a little different. And because the Move and the Roam have slightly different buttons, each's factory resetting process is unique. Here's how to reset the Move:



Make sure the speaker is on and not connected to power. Press and hold the power button for five (or more) seconds. This will turn it off. Press and hold the pairing button (the infinite icon) and plug the speaker back in. Continue holding the pairing button until the speaker's light starts flashing white and amber. When the light starts flashing green, the speaker has been reset.



How to Factory Reset: the Sonos Roam

The process for factory resetting the Sonos Roam is a little bit different from the Move. Here's how to reset the Roam:



Make sure the speaker is on and not connected to power. Press and hold the power button for five (or more) seconds. This will turn it off. Press and hold the Play/Pause button and, while doing so, press and release the power button on the back of the Roam. Continue holding the Play/Pause button until the speaker's light starts flashing white and amber. When the light starts flashing green, the speaker has been reset.

