Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
This Timepiece Is the Ultimate Adventure Companion
3
Kammok's New Sleep System Brings Luxury to Camping
4
The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
5
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Complete Sonos Buying Guide: Every Speaker, Soundbar and Amp Explained

We break down every product that Sonos currently makes. Including the new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers.

By Tucker Bowe
sonos
Sonos

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page.

Sonos basically invented the multi-room category of home audio, starting as a software company in the early 2000s before integrating its Wi-Fi-enabled network into hardware a few years later. Its first amplifier (which became the Connect:Amp) and subsequent speakers were great, but the real beauty of Sonos is its ecosystem of audio products that make listening to music at home really easy.

The magic of Sonos is the ability to group any number of Sonos speakers together, provided they are all connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and have them all playing in sync throughout the house. Alternatively, they can all be playing different tunes if you'd like. And it's all controlled through a smartphone app.

Imitation is the finest form of flattery, so, over the years, a lot of companies have tried to beat Sonos at its own game. New wireless protocols have been introduced, such as DTS Play-Fi, Google’s Chromecast, Bluesound and Apple AirPlay, which emulate what Sonos does. Some big companies, most notably Google and Bose, also have their own line of multi-room speakers.

Under that pressure, Sonos has introduced smaller and more affordable speakers, like the Play:1, giving more people a gateway into Sonos. Under new leadership — after a decade in charge, CEO John MacFarlane stepped down in 2017 and handed over the reins to Patrick Spence — the company is now in the business of producing smart speakers that work with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

In 2023, Sonos’s bread-and-butter is still multi-room audio, but the breadth of its entire ecosystem has expanded a lot. Its line of soundbars (as well as its connected amplifiers) have helped it weave its way into the home theater so that now you can integrate your TV into its greater audio system. Its connected receivers and amplifiers have helped Sonos become a solution for people who already have some part of the system, like a vintage receiver or passive speakers — which is most people — and don’t want to start over. And now Sonos even has several portable speakers.

The bottom line: Sonos is still the best wireless home audio ecosystem out there and Sonos is worth it in every sense.

The Different Kinds of Trueplay?

A huge part of listening to a speaker is the room that it's in. Sound reflects off your walls, ceiling and furniture and, ultimately, this can have a huge impact on a speaker's sound quality. Sonos’s way of combating this issue is with Trueplay, a technology first launched in 2015 that tunes your Sonos speaker so that it sounds best for the room it’s in.

It's 2023 and Sonos makes a lot more speakers and soundbars than it used to — and not every one of these speakers supports the same kind of Trueplay technology. There are technically three different types of Trueplay technology that you need to know about.

Trueplay (Advanced Tuning): This is the traditional TruePlay method that most of Sonos's speakers and soundbars support. It requires you to flip your iPhone or iPad upside down and wave it around the room. As your Sonos speaker plays some bizarre sounds, your iPad or iPad calculates how sound reflects around the room, and then the speaker tunes itself based on those calculations. This traditional Trueplay method is only supported on iPhones and iPads – not Android smartphones — and you need to initiate via the Sonos app every time you want to retune your speaker (which you should do every time you move the speaker).

Automatic (Trueplay): This is a type of Trueplay that is specific to Sonos's portable speakers, the Move and Roam. Instead of having to initiate Trueplay via the Sonos app like you would most of its other speakers, Sonos's portable speakers are able self tune themselves on the fly. The idea is that since you're constantly moving them around, they need to be quickly tuned for the space that they are in. Since it uses the built-in microphones of the speaker, it's able to work whether you have an iPhone or Android smartphone.

Quick Tuning: This is a new kind of Trueplay that was introduced in early 2023 with the Era 100 and Era 300. It's unique because it's specifically designed as a Trueplay-type solution for Android users. It uses the built-in mics on an Era 300 or Era 100, rather than the mics in your iPhone or iPad, to analyze the room and improve its overall sound. This process needs to be initiated in the Sonos app.

Of course, not everybody wants technology to tune their speakers for them. So if you get a Sonos speaker, you don’t have to tune it with Trueplay. And if you do, but then regret it, you can turn Trueplay off at any time: Go into the Sonos app > select "Room Settings" > select the speaker > select Turn Trueplay off.

What Is Sonos Voice Control?

Sonos released its first "smart" speaker, the One, back in 2017, and today many of its speakers and soundbars offer this same smart functionality. Effectively, you can integrate them with either Alexa or Google Assistant (but not Siri) and then use voice commands to control music, set timers, ask questions about the weather and so on.

Then in mid-2022, Sonos announced its own smart voice assistant, called Sonos Voice Control, that works exclusively on Sonos speakers. It's designed to answer music requests and adjust various settings on your Sonos speakers; a "Hey Sonos" request can change songs, adjust volume and even group and ungroup Sonos speakers.

The idea with Sonos Voice Control is it offers more privacy and security than other voice assistants. It can't answer questions about other things, like whether or trivia or most other things. The other neat thing is that you can integrate your Sonos speaker with Alexa and Sonos Voice Control simultaneously, so you'll be able to use "Hey Sonos" or "Alexa" voice requests on the same speaker.

Note: At the time of writing (March 2023), Sonos's future with Google Assistant is a little bit unclear. The two companies have several on-going legal battles and this unfortunately had some trickle-down effects on Sonos speakers. For example, you can't integrate Sonos Voice Control and Google Assistant on the same Sonos speaker. Maybe most importantly, Google Assistant isn't supported on the newest Sonos speakers, the Era 100 and Era 300. It's only supported on Sonos older speakers and soundbars at this time.

How to Get a Great Deal on Sonos Speakers

The Upgrade Program: As of November 2020, Sonos has introduced a new Upgrade Program that allows long-time Sonos owners to buy new Sonos speakers and get a 15-percent discount. This is not a trade-in program; you'll still keep your old Sonos speakers. It's an initiative by Sonos to encourage long-time listeners to expand their system with some newer products.

Shop Certified Refurbished: Sonos refurbishes many of its speakers, amps and soundbars and sells them at a discount. The catch is that it regularly changes which of its various speakers are available in its "Certified Refurbished" section, so you might not be able to get the exact model of refurbished speaker you're looking for. For Sonos's latest refurbished offerings, click here.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sonos Era 300
Sonos
$449 AT SONOS

Release date: March 2023

The Era 300 is a first-of-a-kind speaker for Sonos that's specifically designed to play immersive audio that supports Dolby Atmos. It has a total of six drivers: four tweeters (one forward-firing, two side-firing for stereo separation, and an upward-firing tweeter that reflects sound off the ceiling) and two woofers. When compared to its closest sibling, the Five, the Era 300 is slightly smaller, cheaper and not quite as powerful.

Like the Era 100, the Era 300 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and line-in audio (via USB-C) and thus there are more ways to play audio from it. Additionally, you can use two Era 300s and designate them as rear-channel speakers for either Arc or Beam (Gen 2) soundbars — the result is a 7.1.4 home theater system.

  • Drivers: four tweeters, two midwoofer
  • Amplification: six Class-D digital amplifiers
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, line-in (via USB-C) AirPlay 2
Sonos Era 100
Sonos
$249 AT SONOS

Release date: March 2023

Released in early 2023, the Era 100 is an improved (and more expensive) version of the One speaker. It stands a little bit taller and has an extra tweeter to give it the ability to deliver a stereo sound (which the One was not able to do on its own). It has a 25-percent larger mid-woofer to help it deliver deeper bass, too.

The biggest difference is that the Era 100 has built-in Bluetooth and a line-in connection (via USB-C), meaning it supports ways of playing audio. It's a smart speaker that can be integrated with Alexa (but not Google Assistant). It can be stereo paired with another Era 100. You can also designate two as rear-channel speakers in a home theater system.

  • Drivers: two angled tweeters, one midwoofer
  • Amplification: three Class-D digital amplifiers
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, line-in (via USB-C) AirPlay 2
Sonos One
$219 AT SONOS

Release date: October 2017 (Gen 1); March 2019 (Gen 2)

Note: As of March 2023, Sonos is actively phasing out the One speaker — but not the One SL — and replacing it with the Era 100. Sonos will continue selling the One until supply runs out.

The Sonos One is essentially an updated and smart version of the original Play:1. It was originally released in late 2017 and, at the time, it was the company's first smart speaker that supported either Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant.

Sonos introduced a “Gen 2” version of the Sonos One in 2019, which looked identical but was updated with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), an updated processor and increased memory, which just made them more “ready for the future.” That said, they sound and work the same as the "Gen 1" models, which Sonos no longer makes.

  • Drivers: one mid-woofer, one tweeter
  • Amplification: two Class-D digital amplifiers
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Amazon Alexa, AirPlay 2
    Sonos One SL
    $199 AT SONOS

    Release date: September 2019

    Note: Even though Sonos is antiquating the One with the introduction of the Era 100, it's going to continue to sell the One SL.

    The One SL is a Sonos One speaker but without the built-in mics, meaning it can’t function as a smart speaker. You can also think of it as the next-gen version of the original Play:1 speaker, which, sadly, is getting phased out. The One SL is $20 cheaper than the One speaker, and it’s available in either white or black.

    • Drivers: one mid-woofer, one tweeter
    • Amplification: two Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Ethernet
    Sonos Five
    Sonos
    $499 AT SONOS

    Release date: May 2020

    Released in 2020, the Five is the largest and most hi-fi standalone speaker (that's not a soundbar) that Sonos makes. It's also pretty unique because it has a 3.5mm line-in connection so you can quickly connect it to an integrated turntable. And you can still pair two Fives together and place them vertically, which then designates them as right and left channels for great stereo sound. The Five comes in matte white and matte black models, but this time around the white Five has a white grille, too — so it’s all white.

    The new Sonos Five speakers cost $499, which is exactly the same as the Play:5, which it replaces.

    • Drivers: three mid-woofers, three tweeters
    • Amplification: six Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio line-in, AirPlay 2
    Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker (Gen 2)
    $120 AT IKEA

    Release date: August 2019 (Gen 1); January 2022 (Gen 2)

    (Note: Sonos and Ikea released the second generation of this speaker in early 2022. It's exactly the same, only updated with a new processor, more memory and a longer power cable. )

    The Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker (Gen 2) is a joint collaboration between Sonos and Ikea. The speaker works exactly like Sonos’s One SL speaker (and the now phased-out Play:1), but at $120, it’s the cheapest Sonos speaker you can buy. It’s also unique, able to stand upright or be mounted horizontally on the wall; if the latter, it can function as an actual bookshelf and support the weight of several actual books. It’s worth noting that the Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker doesn’t sound quite as good as Sonos’s One SL speaker, nor does it have the same build quality. It’s available in white or black, and it can only be purchased from Ikea.

    If you’re looking to wall mount the Symfonisk Bookshelf speaker, Ikea sells the necessary brackets and screws separately. The wall brackets ($20) enable you to horizontally mount the speaker, and will the purchase you’ll get a silicone pad to place on top of the speaker. You can also purchase a speaker hook ($10) to hang the speaker on a rail.

    • Drivers: one tweeter, mid-woofer
    • Amplification: two class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Roam
    Sonos
    $179 AT SONOS

    Release date: April 2021

    The Sonos Roam is the company's smallest and most portable speaker. It has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can use it as a portable Bluetooth speaker or integrate it into a larger Sonos multi-room system. It has Automatic Trueplay when streaming via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, too. Sonos combined the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas inside of Roam which gives it some abilities that are unusual in the Sonos line. For instance, it can allow you to hook a Bluetooth record player up to your Sonos system. Additionally, the Roam has a IP67 ratings, making it a little more rugged and water-resistant than the Move.

    (Note: in May 2022, Sonos introduced the Roam in three new colors: olive, wave (light blue) and sunset (orange). They cost $179, same as the black or white models.)

    • Drivers: one tweeter, one mid-woofer
    • Amplification: two Class-H digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Roam SL
    Sonos
    $159 AT SONOS

    Release date: March 2022

    Released in March 2022, the Roam SL is a microphone-free version of the Roam (above) and it comes with a few tradeoffs. It can't hear your Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. It doesn't support Automatic Trueplay, so it won't optimize its sound for the space it's in. And it doesn't support Sound Swap, a feature that allows you to quickly and easily transfer music from your Roam (but not the Roam SL) to the closest Sonos speaker without stopping the music. Other than that, the Roam SL is exactly the same as the Roam. And it's $20 cheaper.

    • Drivers: one tweeter, one mid-woofer
    • Amplification: two Class-H digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Move
    Sonos
    $399 AT SONOS

    Release date: September 2019

    The Move is Sonos’s first portable speaker and it has both built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. When connected to Wi-Fi, it works almost exactly like a Sonos One: it can play in a Sonos multi-room system and respond to either Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. (The one difference is that the Move cannot be designated as a rear-channel speaker in a home theater system.) A button on its back turns it into a portable Bluetooth mode, so you can take the speaker – it’s drop-resistant and IP56-rated – anywhere outside the home. Unlike every other Sonos speaker before it, the Move has automatic Trueplay, meaning it automatically optimizes its sound for the space it’s in.

    • Drivers: one downward-firing tweeter, one mid-woofer
    • Amplification: two Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Ray
    Sonos
    $279 AT SONOS

    Release date: June 2022

    Released in 2022, the Sonos Ray is the company's newest, smallest and most affordable soundbar — and the only one that doesn't support Dolby Atmos. Unlike the Arc and Beam (Gen 2), the Ray doesn't have built-in mics and can't function as a smart speaker (there's no support for "Hey Alexa" or "Hey Google" voice commands). It also connects to your TV via optical rather than HDMI, meaning it's better suited for smaller and older TVs. The good news is it still sounds great for its size and it can be integrated into a larger Sonos multi-room or home theater.

    • Drivers: two tweeters, two high-efficiency mid-woofers
    • Amplification: four Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Beam, Gen 2
    Sonos
    $499 AT SONOS

    Release date: September 2021 (Gen 2)

    Note: As of February 2023, Sonos has increased the price of the second-generation Beam soundbar from $449 to $499.

    Sonos announced the second generation of its compact soundbar in September 2021 and it's a big upgrade over the original Beam because it supports Dolby Atmos. It lacks upward-firing drivers (like the Arc), but it's able to create virtual height channels and deliver a more immersive experience thanks to its advanced CPU (which is 40-percent faster than the original Beam's CPU). Sonos gave the new Beam an eARC connection (instead of ARC) and a new polycarbonate grille (instead of fabric), but other than that the new Beam looks basically identical and has the same capabilities as its predecessor. Sonos also made it $50 more expensive.

    • Drivers: one tweeter, four full-range woofers, three passive radiators
    • Amplification: five Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical, Amazon Alexa, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Arc
    Sonos
    $900 AT SONOS

    Release date: June 2020

    Released in mid-2020, the Arc is Sonos's premium Dolby Atmos soundbar that takes the place of the 8-year-old Playbar and the 3-year-old Playbase (neither of which Sonos will continue to make). It has a grand total of 11 high-performance drivers, two of which are upward-firing to enable those vertical high channels for Dolby Atmos. It also supports Sonos’s Trueplay tuning technology and is able to automatically adjust its sound based on the home theater set-up and what’s playing, whether that’s stereo, Dolby Digital 5.1, or Dolby Atmos sound. The Arc features a 270-degree rounded plastic grille and comes in either matte black and matte white. It can be placed in front of a standing TV or wall-mounted. Sonos will release a specialized mounting unit ($79) that uses magnetic sensors so it knows if it’s mounted or not. It has a single HDMI eARC or ARC connection, so setup should be super simple. It’s also a smart speaker, just like the Beam, so you can control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It supports AirPlay 2 as well.

    • Drivers: three silk-dome tweeters, eight elliptical woofers
    • Amplification: 11 Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical
    Sonos Port
    Sonos
    $449 AT SONOS

    Release date: January 2020

    The Port is one of two Sonos gadgets designed to connect non-Sonos equipment into a Sonos system. It works by hooking up to your existing stereo or receiver and turning your non-Sonos sound system into one that works just like it, but the Port adds some big things. First, it supports AirPlay 2. Second, it has a 12-volt trigger, which enables the Port to automatically turn on your connected receiver when signaled through the Sonos app. And third, it’s matte black and actually looks like it will blend in with your other stereo components. The Sonos Port costs $399 and was released in early 2020.

    • Drivers: N/A
    • Amplification: N/A
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Ethernet (x2)
    Sonos Sub (3rd Gen)
    $799 AT SONOS

    Release date: June 2020 (Gen 3)

    Note: As of February 2023, Sonos has increased the price of the third-generation Sub from $749 to $799.

    The Sub is the company’s only wireless subwoofer. The Sub wirelessly connects to any Sonos speaker or Sonos Amp, and it can be part of a multi-room or a home theater system, and just like Sonos’s other speakers, the Sub won’t pair with non-Sonos speakers unless you have one of Sonos’s own amps (see below). The real beauty of the Sub is it’s very easy to set up, and it will improve any Sonos system; you can also fine-tune the levels of bass with the Sonos app. If there are downsides, it’s the Sub is pretty expensive and large.

    • Drivers: two force-canceling speaker drivers
    • Amplification: two Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, ethernet
    Sub Mini
    Sonos
    Now 51% off
    €429 AT SONOS

    Release date: October 2022

    The Sub Mini is essentially a smaller and more affordable version of the current Sub. It weighs 14 pounds, compared to the Sub's 36 pounds, but it works it much the same way: with dual force-cancelling woofers. There are a few other differences with the Sub Mini. It has a cylindrical shape and needs to be stood vertically (you can't rest it on its side like the Sub). It has a sealed rather than ported design. And you can only pair one Sub Mini with a soundbar, whereas you can use two Subs with the Arc. Sonos recommends pairing the Sub Mini with its Ray or Beam (Gen 2) soundbars, or with a pair of Ones.

    • Drivers: two force-canceling speaker drivers
    • Amplification: two Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, ethernet

    Read our review of the Sub Mini, here.

    Symfonisk Table Lamp (Gen 2)
    $240 AT IKEA

    Release date: January 2023 (Gen 2)

    Sonos and Ikea announced the second generation of their table lamp speaker. It's different from the previous model in that Ikea is now giving you the option to buy one of two lamp bases (in either white or black) and then you can pair it with one of two lampshades: one glass and one a see-through textile. The lamp base will cost $140, while the glass and textile lampshades will cost $39 and $29, respectively, putting the total cost right around $179 of the original. Just like before, the base of the table lamp will work just like a Sonos One SL speaker (no built-in voice assistant).

    • Drivers: one tweeter, mid-woofer
    • Amplification: two class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AirPlay 2
    Symfonisk Table Lamp (Gen 1)
    Ikea
    $230 AT IKEA

    Release date: April 2019 (Gen 1)

    The Symfonisk Table Lamp is, just like the Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker, a joint collaboration between Sonos and Ikea. The speaker works and sounds similar to Sonos's One SL speaker, but it also functions as a lamp (if you couldn’t tell). With this second-generation model, Ikea gives you the option to buy it with one of two lamp bases (in either white or black) and one of two lampshades: one glass and one a see-through textile. It’s really an ideal Sonos speaker to place on a nightstand or anyplace where you want a speaker, but don’t want it to look like you have a speaker there.

    • Drivers: one tweeter, mid-woofer
    • Amplification: two class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AirPlay 2
    Symfonisk Picture Frame﻿ Speaker
    $260 AT IKEA

    Release date: June 2021

    Released in mid-2021, the Picture Frame Speaker is the latest speaker in Ikea and Sonos's collaborative Symfonisk line. It's designed to be hung on your wall, in either landscape or portrait mode, and look like a piece of art. It does have rubber feet, too, if you want to lean it against the wall instead. The "art" of the speaker is actually its grille, which you can pop off and replace with different art that you can buy from Ikea or third-party sellers. The speaker works just like any Sonos speaker and sounds on par with One. It can be stereo paired with another Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker, too.

    • Drivers: one tweeter, mid-woofer
    • Amplification: two class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Amp
    Sonos
    $649 AT SONOS

    Release date: February 2019

    The Amp works like the Sonos Port, except it's also an amp with an HDMI ARC port. This allows you to connect your passive bookshelf speakers to a Sonos system or to your TV, just like a Sonos Beam. That means if you have other Sonos speakers, you can play your TV’s audio through them without having one of Sonos’s soundbars.

    • Amplification: Class-D digital amplifier (125-watts per channel at 8 ohms)
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, analog (RCA), digital (optical and coaxial)
    Sonos Boost
    Sonos
    $99 AT SONOS

    Release date: October 2014

    The Boost might be the most misunderstood product that Sonos sells. (And maybe it's most important.) It connects directly to your home’s router and creates its own Wi-Fi mesh network, just like a Google Wi-Fi or an Eero hub, but this new wireless mesh network only works with Sonos speakers — and it prioritizes audio quality over everything else. If you have a large home with spotty Wi-Fi, or you just want to make sure your Sonos is playing at its highest possible resolution, this is the $99 gadget you should invest in.

    • Connectivity: Ethernet
    Sonos Architectural by Sonance
    $879 AT SONOS

    Release date: February 2019

    People have long used Sonos’s wireless amps to stream audio to their old speakers. More specifically, they used them to stream music to speakers that were built into their homes, either in the ceiling or in the wall. Now, in early 2019, there are non-Sonos speakers that are specifically designed to work with the Amp. Sonos announced a partnership with Sonance, a reputable audio company known for its in-wall and in-ceiling speakers, and now you can deck out your home with “invisible” speakers that work just like Sonos. The Sonos In-Wall by Sonance ($599 per pair), Sonos In-Ceiling by Sonance ($599 per pair), and the Sonos Outdoor by Sonance ($799 per pair) are be the first third-party speakers to be compatible with Sonos’s TruePlay tuning technology. The catch is these speakers require a Sonos Amp to work, which needs to be purchased separately.

    • Amplification: requires Sonos Amp
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi
    Discontinued and Unsupported Products
    sonos system gear patrol lead full
    Henry Phillips

    Because Sonos speakers are essentially computers, they don't stay supported forever. Their sound-making abilities may remain intact, but their connectivity features get left behind. It's the tradeoff for the simplicity Sonos provides. Old-school vintage speakers may last for a generation, but they're also way more difficult to stream Spotify to.

    Older Sonos products fall into one of two categories: Discontinued, and unsupported.

    Discontinued products may still be for sale by Sonos, as refurbished models. Most importantly, they are supported by Sonos' latest "S2" app which means that although they are no longer top-of-the-line, they will place nicely in a Sonos system that contains more current speakers. Buying a discontinued Sonos product can be a good get if you're looking for a deal and understand it may become unsupported sooner than the newer products.

    Unsupported products are not compatible with Sonos' newest "S2" app. They can still function, but they need to be grouped on their own separate network, and Sonos may not support this workaround forever. Buying unsupported products is almost certainly not a good idea (unless you are getting them at garage sale prices), and they're included below primarily for posterity.

    Sonos Beam, Gen 1 (Discontinued)
    $29 AT SONOS

    Replaced by: Sonos Beam, Gen 2

    Sonos is phasing out the 2018-released Beam now that it has released a new and improved version: the Beam (Gen 2). This older version is very similar to the new model but lacks a polycarbonate grille, the newer eARC connection and support for Dolby Atmos. But it's still an excellent compact soundbar that supports Alexa or Google Assistant voice assistants, and can be integrated in a Sonos multi-room or home theater system. It's not a bad option if you can get a good deal on it.

    • Drivers: one tweeter, four full-range woofers, three passive radiators
    • Amplification: five Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical, Amazon Alexa, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Play:1 (Discontinued)
    Sonos
    $299 AT AMAZON

    Replaced by: Sonos One, Sonos One SL

    The Play:1 is the company's original small and powered wireless speaker. Sonos doesn't make them anymore — as they've been antiquated and replaced by the One SL — but you can still find and buy the Play:1 online (however, they're normally really expensive and there's no good reason to get one unless you found it for cheap). As for sound, the Play:1 is impressive for its size. It’s naturally a mono speaker, but you can pair two Play:1 speakers together and, through the app, create that stereo sound. You can also designate two Play:1 speakers as surround speakers in 5.1 home theater system.

    • Drivers: one mid-woofer, one tweeter
    • Amplification: two Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet
    Sonos Playbar (Discontinued)
    Sonos
    $379 AT SONOS

    Replaced by: Sonos Arc

    The Playbar is the company’s first soundbar, released in 2013, and has since been replaced by Arc. (Sonos is phasing out the Playbar.) It uses a single optical cable to your TV and it effectively replaces your TV speakers. The neat thing, as is true with all other Sonos soundbars, is that it can connect to all other Sonos speakers in your home; you can have your TV’s audio playing through the entire house or you can integrate those other Sonos speakers in a home theater system (the max all-Sonos system is 3.1.2 or 5.1.2 setup). There are a couple of downsides to the Playbar. It’s the oldest of the company’s soundbars and doesn’t support AirPlay 2. It doesn’t support Dolby Atmos. And there’s no HDMI connection option, meaning it might not be as future-proof as other soundbars.

    • Drivers: three tweeters, six mid-woofers
    • Amplification: nine Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical
    Sonos Playbase (Discontinued)
    Sonos
    $799 AT AMAZON

    Replaced by: Sonos Arc

    The Playbase is a sound base (so it sits underneath your TV) that was released in 2017, but Sonos announced in 2020 that it would be phasing it out with the Playbar, in favor of the new Arc. You can still buy the Playbase on third-party websites, however, and it’s similar to Playbar in most ways, but it comes with a few advantages. It has a dedicated woofer, unlike the Playbar, so it naturally has more bass. And it supports AirPlay 2. (Again, the Playbase only has an optical TV connection. No HDMI.) Other than that, the main reason why people would choose the Playbase over the Playbar, or vice versa, comes down to shape.

    • Drivers: three tweeters, six mid-range, one woofer
    • Amplification: ten Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Play:3 (Discontinued)
    SHOP AT AMAZON

    Replaced by: Sonos Five

    Sonos discontinued the Play:3 — a Goldilocks speaker between the Play:1 and Play:5 —you might see Play:3 speakers online, but Sonos doesn’t sell any new models anymore. The Play:3 can also output stereo without being paired with another Sonos speaker, just like the current Play:5. And just like the current Play:1 and One, two Play:3 speakers can be designed as rear surrounds in a home theater system. It doesn’t support AirPlay 2 like the newer generation of Sonos speakers.

    • Drivers: one tweeter, two mid-woofers
    • Amplification: three Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet
    Sonos Play:5, Gen 2 (Discontinued)
    Courtesy
    $729 AT AMAZON

    Replaced by: Sonos Five

    For years the Play:5 was Sonos’s biggest and best wireless speaker, but it was phased out in mid-2020 and replaced by the Five. (Sonos now only sells refurbished Play:5 models.) It is a significantly larger and much more high-fidelity speaker than the Play:1, with six drivers as opposed to the Play:1’s two drivers, each of which is individually amplified. The Play:5 works exactly the same as a Play:1 speaker — you can group it with other Sonos speakers or pair it with an Alexa device and control it with your voice — but it also has some key differences that make it more versatile. It can output both mono and stereo, for example. When the Play:5 is horizontal it will play stereo and when it’s vertical it will play mono; the Play:1 can only play stereo when paired with another Play:1 speaker. The Play:5 also supports audio line-in, which the Play:1 doesn’t, so it can hook up to a TV or a record player.

    • Drivers: three mid-woofers, three tweeters
    • Amplification: six Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio line-in, AirPlay 2
    Sonos Play:5, Gen 1 (Unsupported)
    SHOP AT WWSTEREO.COM

    This product is unsupported by Sonos' latest "S2" app. It still functions but in a limited capacity. Learn more here.

    Replaced by: Sonos Five

    The original version of the Sonos Play:5, originally called the ZonePlayer S5, was released in 2009. Reviewed well by critics in its heyday, the first generation Play:5 is well over the hill, and no longer supported by the most modern version of the Sonos app. It is mainly worth knowing about solely so that you do not confuse it with its newer, more modern varieties.

    • Drivers: two mid-woofers, two tweeters
    • Amplification: five Class-D digital amplifiers
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio line-in
    Sonos Connect (Unsupported)
    $150 AT AMAZON

    This product is unsupported by Sonos' latest "S2" app. It still functions but in a limited capacity. Learn more here.

    Replaced by: Sonos Port

    The Connect was Sono’s original amp that turns your receiver into a wireless one that you can stream music, too. The Connect has analog, optical and coaxial digital audio outputs. There’s no subwoofer output, however. In late 2019, Sonos introduced the Port, which is the next-gen model of the Connect.

    • Amplification: None
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, analog (RCA), digital (optical and coaxial)
    Sonos Connect: Amp (Unsupported)
    Sonos
    $380 AT AMAZON

    This product is unsupported by Sonos' latest "S2" app. It still functions but in a limited capacity. Learn more here.

    Replaced by: Sonos Amp

    The Connect:Amp has its own built-in amplification and takes the place of that receiver and was designed to integrate passive bookshelf speakers into an existing Sonos system.

    • Amplification: Class-D digital amplifier (55-watts per channel)
    • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, ethernet, analog (RCA), digital (optical and coaxial), subwoofer
    How Do You Connect Your Streaming Services to Sonos?
    sonos arc review lead full
    Sonos

    As an audio ecosystem, Sonos plays well with a lot of different streaming services. It works with Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and Google Play Music, and that’s just to name a few. (You can check out the full list of streaming services, here.) The beauty of this is that you don’t have to play music through the Sonos app. You can just open the streaming app that you normally use, say Spotify, and direct the app to play music through your Sonos system rather than through your smartphone.

    If you have a streaming service that you already subscribe to and want to be able to stream to your Sonos speaker, it’s easy but you have to add that music service account to Sonos. To do this, simply

    • Open the Sonos app
    • Select “More”
    • Select “Add Music Services”
    • Select the service you want to add (Spotify)
    • Select “Add Account”

    And then follow the rest of the instructions to finish adding your account. You can do this from a smartphone or computer from a Mac or PC.

    Further setup info can be found here.

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Tech Buying Guides
      The Best Accessories for Your Sonos Speakers
      The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Our 5 Favorite Mirrorless Cameras of 2023
      The Best Headphone Stands to Declutter Your Desk
      The Best 4K TVs Under $1,000
      The Best Portable Monitors for Working Remotely
      The Best Webcams for Team Meetings
      Matter Is the Future of the Smart Home. Here's Why
      The Best HomeKit Cameras for Your Apple Smart Home
      How to Build a Smart Home Around Apple's HomeKit