An external phono preamp is one of the most upgradable components in any entry-level turntable system. It’s small and relatively affordable, and it’s flexible enough to work in most systems.

The job of the phono preamp is to take the weak signal from the phono cartridge and amplify it so your speakers can play it at a reasonable volume. The best phono preamps not only amplify this signal but equalize it — staying true to the RIAA playback equalization curve — so that it sounds as true to the original recording as possible.

Many entry-level turntables have integrated phono preamps, which allows you to hook the speaker directly up to powered speakers, a receiver or a powered amplifier. The problem is that these phono preamps are often cheap and more susceptible to distortion since they’re close to the turntable’s other components. The good news that most of these built-in phono preamps can be turned off or bypassed, which allows you to upgrade to an external phono preamp.



Higher-quality phono preamps are better at equalizing the audio, boosting the lowest frequencies and attenuating the higher ones, but they also come with more advanced features, like having built-in DACs or inputs, and being compatible with turntables that use either a MM or MC cartridge. An entry-level phono preamp isn’t going to have those features, but your entry-level system doesn’t need to. It just needs it to make your records sound better. (It doesn’t hurt if it looks pretty next to your turntable, either.)

What to Look for in a Phono Preamp

Cartridge compatibility

There are two primary types of phono cartridges that a turntable can have: moving-magnet (MM) or moving-coil (MC). Both convert vibrations into an audio signal, but they do so very differently. You need to get a phono preamp that is compatible with the same type phono cartridge your turntable has. Generally, most entry-level turntables have a MM cartridge and higher-end turntables have a MC cartridge, as the latter have a more complicated structure that helps that deliver a more accurate signal.

Gain control

Gain refers to how much the amplifier actually increases the audio signal — too little or too much gain will lead to a distorted sound. Most phono cartridges recommend a certain gain level for it to sound best and you should get a phono preamp that matches that recommendation. That said, phono preamps that have adjustable gain control offer the ability for users to tweak the gain and therefore adjust the sound to the listeners liking.

Price

An "entry-level" phono preamp is going to cost between $50 and $200. According to Charlie Randall, the co-CEO of the McIntosh Group, the phono preamp should take up about 20-percent of your system’s entire budget, meaning that if you’re buying a phono preamp that costs around $100, the rest of your turntable system shouldn’t cost much more than $500. If you have a higher-end system, you should upgrade to a higher-quality phono preamp.

How We Tested

There are quite a few phono preamps in the sub-$200 range that are designed to partner an entry-level turntable. We've tested a number of them over the years, most of which have a turntable with an MM cartridge — the one pictured is a Pro-Ject T1 ($449) . The below list is a combination of phono preamps that we've hands-on experience with as well as phono preamps from respected hi-fi makers.

The Best Phono Preamps Under $200

Schiit Audio Mani 2

Schiit Audio Schiit Mani 2

Compatibility: MM, MC

MM, MC Gain: 30dB, 42dB, 48dB and 60dB

Schiit Audio, a California hi-fi maker, is one of our favorite makers of cheap-but-good audio equipment. Released in 2022, the Mani 2 has the same exact design as the company's original Mani, but it's been updated with improved circuitry so that it delivers an even cleaner signal. Like before, the Mani 2 supports MM and MC cartridges, has four switchable gain modes, and is designed and built in California. You can also choose the finish: silver or black.

Pro-Ject Phono Box DC

Pro-Ject Pro-Ject Phono Box DC

Compatibility: MM, MC

MM, MC Gain: 40dB (MM), 60dB (MC)

You can think of Pro-Ject’s Phono Box DC as a higher-end version of the company’s Phono Box MM. It’s still a fairly simple entry-level phono preamp, but it’s compatible with both MM and MC cartridges, meaning it’ll work with basically any turntable.







ART DJPRE II

Art Pro Audio ART DJPRE II

Compatibility: MM

MM Gain: 45dB (max)

This phono preamp gives listeners a surprising amount of control over their sound. It has a gain control knob with a dedicated signal/peak LED, so it can work with a wide range of amplifiers. The capacitance can be switched between 100pF and 200pF, which you can fine-tune depending on your phono cartridge response. And there’s a low cut rumble filter that you can turn on or off, too. This customizability is great for tinkerers, but maybe not for somebody who wants a simple plug-and-play option.







Rolls VP29

Compatibility: MM

MM Gain: 42dB

The Rolls VP29 is one of the most popular entry-level options you can buy. It’s a small, easy-to-use phono preamp that’s made in the USA. A neat feature is that it has a 3.5mm jack so you can easily connect it to any pair of powered speakers. , or you can opt for a special edition collaboration between Rolls and Turntable Lab ( New York City hi-fi shop), for a little more. That said, the latter is a more elegant phono preamp (in my opinion).

Pro-Ject Phono Box MM

Pro-Ject Pro-Ject Phono Box MM

Compatibility: MM

MM Gain: 40dB

The Pro-Ject Phono Box MM is the company's most entry-level phono preamp. It's a solid-state preamp that's compatible with moving-magnet cartridges — unlike the Phono Box DC (above) — and works well with Pro-Ject’s vast lineup of affordable turntables. It does lack some the features of higher-end options, like adjustable gains and a physical on/off switch.





Fluance PA10

Fluance Fluance PA10

Compatibility: MM

MM Gain: 38dB

The PA10 is the only phono preamp that Fluance makes, and it’s optimized to be paired with the company’s reference line (RT82-RT85) of turntables . It can work with any turntable that features an MM cartridge. It’s also a good option to pair with a receiver or AV receiver that doesn't have a built-in phono preamp.

Rolls Bellari VP549

Amazon Rolls Bellari VP549

Compatibility: MM

MM Gain: 30dB, 47dB

The Rolls Bellari VP549 is a bold phono preamp that's meant to stand out rather than blend in — just look at its bright red finish and golden knobs. It's only one of the more feature-packed feature-packed phono preamps you can buy at this price point. It has controls for trim and gain, along with a rumble filter that you can turn on or off (in case you're noticing a little extra noise). In its rear it also has a 3.5mm output for connecting to an amplifier or powered speaker system.

Music Hall Mini

Music Hall Music Hall Mini

Compatibility: MM, MC

MM, MC Gain: 35dB

Music Hall is one of the most well-known names in American hi-fi. Its Mini phono preamp is compatible with both MM and MC cartridges. It’s a solid plug-and-play option for most entry-level systems, and it also has a 3.5mm jack so you can simply connect to a pair of powered bookshelf speakers.





U-Turn Audio Pluto 2

Courtesy U-Turn Audio Pluto 2

Compatibility: MM

MM Gain: 41dB

The Pluto has been one of the best plug-and-play phono preamps for years. It combines high-end circuitry with components to deliver a warm, balanced sound. And it’s compatible with MM cartridges, so it’ll work with the most affordable turntables. This is the second-generation of the original Pluto. It has a more compact design, yet has a higher gain (41dB from the 36dB of the Pluto), active filtering and an updated power supply. It's also available in two finishes: black or silver.





iFi Audio Zen Phono

Amazon iFi Audio Zen Phono

Compatibility: MM, MC

MM, MC Gain: 36dB, 48dB, 60dB, 72dB

The iFi Audio Zen Phono is a gorgeous phono preamp that's compatible with either MM or MC cartridges. It has a balanced circuit design to reduce unwanted noise and crosstalk. It also has a lot more features than most phono preamps in this price range, such as gain control (from 36dB up to 72dB), a subsonic filter button (for detecting and eliminating warps) and even an 4.4mm output (for connected to an amp of powered speakers).





